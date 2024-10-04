GOP Pol Tells Native Candidate to “Go Back to Where You Came From”
An Idaho state senator lost his cool during a bipartisan forum.
In Idaho, a Republican state senator shouted, “Go back to where you came from” at a Native American candidate at a political forum Tuesday.
Senator Dan Foreman was asked by an audience member at a bipartisan “Meet Your Candidates” event in Kendrick, Idaho, if discrimination existed in the state. He replied that it did not, Boise State Public Radio reported.
Trish Carter-Goodheart, who is running for a state House seat and is a member of the Nez Perce tribe, took issue with Foreman’s contention, and spoke up.
“When it was my turn to speak, I calmly pointed out that just because someone hasn’t personally experienced discrimination doesn’t mean it’s not happening. Racism and discrimination are real issues here in Idaho, as anyone familiar with our state’s history knows,” Carter-Goodheart said in a statement issued after the forum.
“I highlighted our weak hate crime laws and mentioned the presence of the Aryan Nations in northern Idaho as undeniable evidence of this reality,” said Carter-Goodheart, whose words were corroborated by others in attendance at the event.
Foreman then became agitated and shouted, “I’m so sick and tired of this liberal bullshit! Why don’t you go back to where you came from?” He reportedly then stormed out of the event.
The Nez Perce tribe, along with other Native tribes, have lived in the Pacific Northwest for thousands of years, while Foreman was born in Illinois. The senator has a reputation for publicly shouting and using profanity, having yelled at students lobbying for birth control in Boise in 2018.
Native American voters were pivotal in 2020’s election, proving to be a decisive factor in battleground states such as Wisconsin and Arizona. Racist outbursts won’t help Republicans win key votes even in small-town Idaho.