The U.S. Ignored Early Warnings About Israel’s Assault on Gaza

Dana Stroul, then the deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East, relayed concerns from the International Committee of the Red Cross that Israel’s order of mass evacuations of more than one million Palestinians from Gaza would be a humanitarian disaster, which left her “chilled to the bone.”

“ICRC is not ready to say this in public, but is raising private alarm that Israel is close to committing war crimes,” Stroul said in her October 13 email, describing a conversation with the ICRC Middle East director. “Their main line is that it is impossible for one million civilians to move this fast.”

Reuters gained access to three sets of email exchanges between U.S. government officials from October 11 to October 14, showing that both State Department and DOD staffers had early concerns about the civilian death toll in Gaza, violations of international law, and increasing the flow of humanitarian aid. There were also internal warnings that a perceived lack of sympathy with the Palestinians could hurt ties with Arab countries.