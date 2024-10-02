Biden Admin Makes Shocking Confession on How Extreme It Is on Israel

“I’ll let you know in about 33 days,” Trump said, about the time until November’s elections.



REPORTER: Do you trust the election process this time around?



TRUMP: I'll let you know in about 33 days pic.twitter.com/nLCUOoy9IF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2024

It’s a disturbing statement from Trump, and this close to the election, it’s a promise to follow through on the other similar election threats he’s made in the last few months. It’s worth remembering that he’s been refusing to say that he would accept unfavorable election results since his 2016 campaign for president. And his infamous rejection of the 2020 presidential election results was followed by the Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021, as well as fake elector plots across the country in states including Georgia, Nevada, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Arizona.

This time around, his supporters are already plotting to swing the election in his favor. In Georgia, his supporters are using the state election board to make changes that would help him. Across the country, many Republicans say they won’t accept the election results if he loses and even pledge to take action. Trump himself is attacking the U.S. Postal Service and laying the groundwork to delegitimize mail-in ballots, even though his handpicked Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is hurting the postal system on his own.

