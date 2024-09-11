Trump’s Craziest, Most Idiotic, Right-Wing Mad Libs Line During Debate

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

Swift urged her fans to register to vote and to vote early, and included information for how to do both in her Instagram story. She then cheekily signed her post,

With love and hope, Taylor Swift Childless Cat Lady

Harris (as well as her predecessor on the Democratic ticket Joe Biden) and Trump have been vying for Swift’s endorsement. In addition to being a musical powerhouse and an elite NFL WAG (wife and girlfriend), Swift has proven herself to be an influential political voice in recent years. In October, Swift posted on Instagram for National Voter Registration Day, resulting in more than 35,000 new voter registrations—a 23 percent increase compared to the same day the year before.