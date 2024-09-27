Elon Musk’s PAC Is Pumping Millions to Help Republicans in These Races
Elon Musk’s America PAC is spending millions to make sure Republicans keep control of the House. Here’s who’s getting the most money.
Last week, The Washington Post reported that Elon Musk’s political action committee is “playing a key role in the effort to win Trump a second term.” But the billionaire’s America PAC is also pouring hefty sums into downballot races.
Business Insider’s Bryan Metzger reports that the super PAC backed by the world’s richest man “has spent more than $5 million across 15 competitive House races.” In each of those contests, America PAC funds are in support of the Republican candidate and against the Democratic candidate.
Here’s where Musk’s PAC is spending most to help out Republican incumbents:
- $699,000 in Republican Representative Mike Lawler’s race against Mondaire Jones in New York’s 17th district
- $557,100 in Republican Representative Ken Calvert’s race against Will Rollins in California’s 41st district
- $472,700 in Republican Representative Michelle Steel’s race against Derek Tran in California’s 45th district.
In each of the other 12 House races, spending is also in the six figures.
And there’s likely more on the way for Republican candidates for the House, as the PAC has reportedly “set aside $10 million for ‘voter turnout’ in House races around the country.”
That this money is going only to Republican candidates is unsurprising—given Musk’s now full-fledged embrace of the right—but it’s perhaps worth noting. When Musk announced America PAC in July, he said, “It’s not meant to be sort of a hyperpartisan PAC.” Setting aside America PAC’s support of the Trump campaign, what other word but “hyperpartisan” is there for its spending on these House races?