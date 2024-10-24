Former Model Shares Bombshell on Trump’s “Twisted Game” With Epstein
Stacey Williams has shared a troubling story about Donald Trump just days before the election.
A former model is alleging that Donald Trump groped her in 1993 in a “twisted game” between him and Jeffrey Epstein, The Guardian reports.
Stacey Williams first met Trump in 1992 after being introduced to him by Epstein at a Christmas party. The model dated Epstein for a few months after that. The groping incident occurred in the winter or spring of 1993, when Williams and Epstein were on a walk and he suggested they stop by Trump Tower to visit the real estate mogul.
Shortly after they arrived, Williams said that Trump pulled her towards him, and started groping her, putting his hands “all over my breasts,” her waist, and her buttocks. She said that she froze, feeling “deeply confused,” and believed she saw Epstein and Trump smiling at each other.
After the incident, she left Trump Tower with Epstein, and she felt that he was angry at her.
“Jeffrey and I left and he didn’t look at me or speak to me and I felt this seething rage around me, and when we got down to the sidewalk, he looked at me and just berated me, and said: ‘Why did you let him do that?’” Williams said on a “Survivors for Kamala” Zoom call Monday, which included actress Ashley Judd and law professor Anita Hill, among others. While Williams has shared the story in parts on social media before, she gave specific details on the call.
“He made me feel so disgusting and I remember being so utterly confused,” Williams added, saying the incident appeared to be part of some “twisted game.”
“I felt shame and disgust and as we went our separate ways, I felt this sensation of revisiting it, while the hands were all over me. And I had this horrible pit in my stomach that it was somehow orchestrated. I felt like a piece of meat,” Williams told The Guardian in an interview. The two broke up shortly after that. Williams said she had no idea about Epstein’s pattern of sexual abuse and pedophilia.
Williams said that she later received, through her agent, a special postcard from Trump in 1993 showing an aerial view of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, including a handwritten note in his trademark black marker. It read “Stacey – Your home away from home. Love Donald.”
Trump’s campaign denied the allegations in a statement, with his press secretary Karoline Leavitt saying, “These accusations, made by a former activist for Barack Obama and announced on a Harris campaign call two weeks before the election, are unequivocally false. It’s obvious this fake story was contrived by the Harris campaign.”
But it fits a pattern of behavior for Trump, an associate of Epstein for many years. At least 26 other women have accused the former president and convicted felon of sexual assault or misconduct. Plus, he was found to have sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s in a civil trial last year. With the election in just a few weeks, Trump’s predatory behavior will matter to many of the voters he needs to return to the White House.