Trump Responds to Biden Comment With Stunt That Is Literal Garbage
Donald Trump’s answer to Joe Biden’s “garbage” quote did not come across as he planned.
In 2016, Donald Trump promised that he would drain the swamp. In 2024, he’s circling the drain himself.
The MAGA leader’s campaign thought it could use a clever visual to respond to President Joe Biden’s verbal gaffe on Wednesday, in which the 81-year-old accidentally suggested that Trump supporters were “garbage.”
But the political stunt was anything but clever. On Wednesday evening, Trump was spotted riding shotgun in a garbage truck laden in American flags and Trump campaign signage, as it drove in slow, loose circles on the tarmac in Green Bay, Wisconsin, seemingly owning the garbage symbolism rather than hitting back at it.
Biotech millionaire and potential Trump second administration cabinet member Vivek Ramswamy also joined in on the weird response, hopping aboard an actual truck to scoop up trash around Charlotte, North Carolina.
The attempt was clear—but the delivery, not so much.
“We’re not the garbage, we’re *taking out* the garbage,” Ramaswamy captioned the video on X.
A video of Trump trying (and struggling) to even open the garbage truck door has not exactly helped his attempt at a clapback.
Trump and his allies were, ostensibly, the ones who brought the topic of garbage up first. Last week, Trump claimed that America’s immigration policies had made it a “garbage can for the world.” Days later, a guest speaker at the Republican presidential nominee’s Madison Square Garden rally—comedian Tony Hinchcliffe—joked that Puerto Rico was a “floating island of garbage.”