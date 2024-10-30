Trump Trashes Democrats After Fake Outrage Over Biden “Garbage” Quote
Donald Trump is back to his usual self, mere hours after complaining that Joe Biden’s rhetoric is so horrible.
Mere hours after Donald Trump was falsely preaching love and acceptance and accusing Kamala Harris of “running a campaign of hate,” the former president was back to his same old antics.
“These are horrible people,” said Trump at a North Carolina rally Wednesday afternoon, referring to Democrats. “Oops, we should get along with everybody. They’re horrible people. Some people you just can’t get along with.”
With a wink and a nod, Trump is showing his supporters he doesn’t really care about being polite to those he considers his political enemies.
Late Tuesday evening, Trump went on a posting rampage on Truth Social and Twitter, accusing President Joe Biden and Harris of not spreading positive enough vibes.
“While I am running a campaign of positive solutions to save America, Kamala Harris is running a campaign of hate,” he wrote on Truth Social just after midnight. “She has spent all week comparing her political opponents to the most evil mass murderers in history. Now, on top of everything, Joe Biden calls our supporters “garbage.” You can’t lead America if you don’t love the American People.”
Biden, for what it’s worth, says he was only calling one specific Trump supporter “garbage”: the comedian at Trump’s rally who called Puerto Ricans the same.
Clearly Trump is playing the fiddle here. We all know that much more offensive and frightening stuff comes out of his own mouth nearly every day.