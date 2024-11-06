Trump Spends Election Night Taking Revenge on the Media

The first attack was towards former ABC News White House correspondent and current Puck senior political correspondent Tara Palmeri.

Palmeri was slated to provide coverage for Amazon Election Night Special, live from the former president’s rally on his Palm Beach, Florida property. But her credentials were pulled at the last minute.

Palmeri’s revoked credentials are likely directly linked to the way she’s covered the Trump campaign. Last week, Palmeri tweeted that “the Trump campaign has paused its premature celebration and fallen into sweat mode, as early-voting numbers indicate more women are turning up than men in must-win PA.”