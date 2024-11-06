Trump Spends Election Night Taking Revenge on the Media
Donald Trump is targeting journalists he thinks were mean too him (by doing basic reporting).
Donald Trump’s revenge tour is underway, and he’s starting with the media.
Multiple journalists who were credentialed to cover the Trump campaign’s watch party have been barred from the event.
The first attack was towards former ABC News White House correspondent and current Puck senior political correspondent Tara Palmeri.
Palmeri was slated to provide coverage for Amazon Election Night Special, live from the former president’s rally on his Palm Beach, Florida property. But her credentials were pulled at the last minute.
Palmeri’s revoked credentials are likely directly linked to the way she’s covered the Trump campaign. Last week, Palmeri tweeted that “the Trump campaign has paused its premature celebration and fallen into sweat mode, as early-voting numbers indicate more women are turning up than men in must-win PA.”
Senior Trump campaign manager Chris LaCivita took particular offense to Palmeri’s analysis, responding to her tweet with, “Actually this bullshit tweet is a result of the fact that ‘famed’ gossip columnist @tarapalmeri was DENIED credentials to enter Mar-a-largo to cover election night due to her ‘proclivity’ to write bullshit. well well well.”
Palmeria isn’t the only reporter that Team Trump has targeted. Three Politico reporters and a photographer also received notice Tuesday that they were banned from the same event over an accurate story they had written the day before about a Pennsylvania Trump field director who was fired for being a white nationalist. Axios reporter Sophia Cai was also banned from the election night event after publishing a story about Trump’s “anxiety.”
These petty blacklistings are indicative of what’s to come under another Trump term: a president who is openly antagonistic towards even the most standard reporting.