Trump A.G. Hopeful Names One of First Targets in Revenge Quest
Mike Davis is ready to do Donald Trump’s bidding.
A top Republican lawyer reportedly being considered for Donald Trump’s next attorney general has named one of his first targets: New York Attorney General and MAGA world villain Letitia James.
James, the lawyer who prosecuted both Trump and the Trump Organization for fraud, on Wednesday outlined next steps for Democratic attorney generals in the wake of Trump’s victory. James noted that they were prepared with “contingency plans.”
“So despite what has happened on the national stage, we will continue to stand tall in the face of injustice, revenge, or retribution,” the New York A.G. said. “We will continue to protect our most vulnerable and marginalized amongst us.… We are prepared, my friends, to fight back.”
This normal statement led right-wing activist and Trump attorney general hopeful Mike Davis to make sexist threats towards James.
“Let me just say this to Big Tish James.… I dare you to try to continue your lawfare against President Trump in his second term. Because listen here sweetheart, we’re not messing around this time,” Davis ranted on a podcast. “And we will put your fat ass in prison for conspiracy against rights, I promise you that.”
This comes just hours after Davis was tweeting about dragging “dead political bodies through the streets.” Davis has also threatened special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the indictments on Trump’s hoarding of classified documents as well as his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, telling him to “lawyer up.”
This isn’t the last we’ll see of Davis. Even if he doesn’t end up getting the attorney general appointment, he will likely still play a crucial, attack dog style role in an administration that has been itching to go on the offensive for four years.