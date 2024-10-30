Judge Brutally Roasts Rudy Giuliani for Not Being Able to Shut up

“These are not legal arguments that you’re making right now… These are personal attacks, and this is not the time for that, okay?” Moyne continued. “I’m not going to allow it, I’m sorry. I tried to treat you with respect and with deference, but you have to follow my rules.”

The mute order came after Giuliani openly disparaged one of his former employees, Noelle Dunphy, who is suing the ex-Donald Trump attorney for $10 million for constantly sexually harassing her after he hired her as a consultant in 2019 to help develop his businesses. Her suit alleges the 80-year-old forced her to engage in “violent sex,” reported the Daily News, as well as required her to work in revealing clothing he had purchased and attend video calls in the nude.

Giuliani is also accused of regularly making sexual comments about her body and failing to pay Dunphy approximately $2 million in wages. Dunphy submitted a transcript of some of Giuliani’s comments to the court, which she caught on tape.