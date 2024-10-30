Judge Brutally Roasts Rudy Giuliani for Not Being Able to Shut up
Rudy Giuliani was shut down—literally—during his sexual harassment trial.
A New York Supreme Court judge stripped Rudy Giuliani of his ability to talk during his sexual harassment trial Wednesday, insisting that the former New York City mayor was only hurting himself by continuing to speak.
“Mr. Giuliani, you’re going to cause yourself harm by doing this, okay? So I’m going to protect you from yourself at this time,” Judge Nicholas Moyne said, according to the New York Daily News.
“These are not legal arguments that you’re making right now… These are personal attacks, and this is not the time for that, okay?” Moyne continued. “I’m not going to allow it, I’m sorry. I tried to treat you with respect and with deference, but you have to follow my rules.”
The mute order came after Giuliani openly disparaged one of his former employees, Noelle Dunphy, who is suing the ex-Donald Trump attorney for $10 million for constantly sexually harassing her after he hired her as a consultant in 2019 to help develop his businesses. Her suit alleges the 80-year-old forced her to engage in “violent sex,” reported the Daily News, as well as required her to work in revealing clothing he had purchased and attend video calls in the nude.
Giuliani is also accused of regularly making sexual comments about her body and failing to pay Dunphy approximately $2 million in wages. Dunphy submitted a transcript of some of Giuliani’s comments to the court, which she caught on tape.
Just an hour into Wednesday’s hearing, which was intended to deal with several motions related to the case, Giuliani went on a rant, deriding Dunphy as a “professional extortionist” who was barred from hotels.
Moyne reportedly yelled at Giuliani several times before the judge forced him into silence.
The unpaid Trump ally has been practically buried in a legal hellscape of his own making in recent months. Last week, Giuliani was court-ordered to surrender his assets—including his Manhattan penthouse—to mother-daughter duo Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, a pair of 2020 Georgia poll workers whom he had repeatedly defamed.
Giuliani was ordered in December to pay nearly $150 million in damages to Freeman and Moss. Since then, the former Trump attorney unsuccessfully filed for bankruptcy, lost his accountant over his insurmountable debts, begged Trump for help settling his seven-figure legal fees (he refused), had his WABC radio show canceled for spewing 2020 election lies, and miserably started his own coffee brand, “Rudy Coffee,” in an effort to funnel in some extra cash, before ultimately losing his bankruptcy case due to his outlandish spending habits, with the deciding New York judge branding the former city mayor a “recalcitrant debtor.”
Giuliani is also under the gun for a lawsuit from his former legal representation, who accused him of failing to pay his bill and allegedly only dishing out $214,000 of nearly $1.6 million in legal expenses. Giuliani, meanwhile, claimed he was stiffed by his favorite client, Trump, to the tune of millions of dollars.
Amazingly, Giuliani’s legal troubles don’t end there, either: the MAGA henchman is also one of 19 co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case and was named in April in an Arizona indictment charging another slew of Republican officials and Trump allies for their alleged involvement in a scheme to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results. Earlier this month, an Arizona judge torched a legal filing raised by Giuliani in the case, ruling that the ex-Trump aide had “not one scintilla” of evidence to question the legitimacy of a grand jury assigned to his lawsuit.