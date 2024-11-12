MAGA Launches Deranged Campaign to Replace Marco Rubio With Nepo Baby
Now that Florida Senator Marco Rubio is headed to Donald Trump’s Cabinet, MAGA is out in full force with one specific candidate in mind for his replacement.
MAGA world is trying to cast its personal faves into seats opened up by Trump Cabinet nominations. Its fan fictions may unfortunately become reality.
Republican senator and election denier Katie Britt told Axios Tuesday that she thinks Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should appoint Lara Trump, President-elect Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, to Marco Rubio’s Senate seat as he leaves to serve as Trump’s secretary of state.
“She just got off a historic win,” Britt told Axios. “She understands the America First agenda. For me, I think she would be a tremendous pick, a voice for hard working families and another mom of school aged kids that understands what we’re up against, and that’s to fight to protect the American dream.”
Britt isn’t the only one calling for a Senator Lara Trump. “Lara Trump needs to be the nominated replacement by Governor DeSantis for Rubio,” MAGA Representative Anna Paulina Luna said on X. “She will keep the seat and avoid a messy primary for FLORIDA. Well spoken. Kicked butt on election integrity. Etc.”
CNN’s Steve Contorno reported that DeSantis is feeling the “constant drumbeat” of pressure from MAGA acolytes to make this happen. Lara Trump has yet to comment.