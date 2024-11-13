The Most Infuriating Search Term Is Trending in States Trump Won
Donald Trump’s supporters suddenly seem a lot less sure of their decision.
Donald Trump voters are having a shocking bout of buyer’s remorse now that their candidate is slated for a second term.
On Election Day and in the hours following, searches for “how to change my vote” spiked in states that the president-elect won, according to Google analytics. The searches first surged the morning of Election Day before declining the day afterward. Interest in the phrase was not short-lived, though, with numbers climbing again on Monday—just shy of a week out from the election—and continuing to grow throughout the week. The apparent change of heart comes after Trump allies had admitted Project 2025 was the plan all along, and after women and girls became the target of an overtly misogynistic, far-right campaign claiming ownership of their bodies.
The search became so popular that it hit 100, according to Google Trends, which registers searched phrases on a scale of 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the peak popularity for a term.
Some of the states that Trump won by the biggest margins, such as Iowa, generated the highest number of state-by-state queries for the term. Those searches were concentrated around the Des Moines-Ames, Cedar Rapids-Waterlook-Iowa City, and Dubuque areas in the Hawkeye State, which already had a large portion of votes for Vice President Kamala Harris, according to Virginia news outlet WAVY. It is not clear, though, whether Trump or Harris supporters were hoping to change their vote.
It should be common knowledge that citizens cannot change their vote once they’ve dropped it into the ballot box, but the data points to an alarming number of Americans who apparently have no awareness of the legitimacy and finite nature of their vote.