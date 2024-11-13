Trump Cabinet Somehow Gets Even Worse With Addition of Tulsi Gabbard
Donald Trump has picked former Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard to lead national intelligence.
Donald Trump nominated Republican-convert Tulsi Gabbard to be the next Director of National Intelligence on Wednesday.
“As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties—She is now a proud Republican! I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace Through Strength,” Trump said in a statement.
After her failed presidential run in 2020, Gabbard left the Democratic Party (she seems to announce doing this at least once a week) and became something of a conservative celebrity, elevating transphobia, spreading Russian propaganda, and unsuccessfully endorsing Republicans.
She recently went full MAGA, endorsing Trump and coaching him for his disastrous debate against Kamala Harris.
Gabbard previously claimed she’d been placed on the TSA’s watchlist, and now she will oversee the U.S. intelligence community including the Central Intelligence Agency.
While Gabbard paints herself as an anti-interventionist, she has acted primarily as an advocate for a slate of authoritarians. In 2019, she defended Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and voiced support for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egypt’s Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
After Russia invaded Ukraine, Gabbard argued that it wasn’t worth U.S. intervention because Ukraine “isn’t actually a democracy,” and claimed there were U.S.-backed biolabs in the country—a Russian conspiracy that got her publicly criticized for acting like a foreign asset. This only added to her status as an outsider, pushing her deep into the MAGA throng.
One member of Gabbard’s family has suggested that her troubling political journey could be related to her connection to the group Science of Identity Foundation, a cult that preaches homophobia, Islamophobia, and misogyny.
If Gabbard is confirmed, her appointment could cause tension with another Trump nominee: Senator Marco Rubio, whom Trump has tapped for secretary of state. In July, Gabbard criticized Rubio as representing “the neocon warmongering establishment of Washington, D.C.”
Gabbard explained that Rubio should not be in contention to be Trump’s running mate, and claimed Rubio was “diametrically opposed” to everything Trump stands for. It seems the president-elect disagreed.
This story has been updated.