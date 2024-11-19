Trump Plans to Add Another Billionaire Vaccine Truther to Cabinet
Donald Trump wants Howard Lutnick to serve as secretary of commerce. He’d be a disaster in more ways than one.
Donald Trump is expected to nominate billionaire Howard Lutnick to be secretary of commerce, according to CNN.
Lutnick, the CEO of financial services company Cantor Fitzgerald, has been the co-chair of Trump’s transition team since August, and has expressed support for Trump’s ill-defined plan to impose broad tariffs on foreign producers, a scheme experts say would shock the U.S. economy and cause increases in consumer prices across the board.
In September, Lutnick told CNBC that “tariffs are an amazing tool for the president to use—we need to protect the American worker.” Lutnick also gushed about tariffs at Trump’s fascistic rally in Madison Square Garden last month, claiming that America was better off 100 years ago, when it had “no income tax and all we had was tariffs.” His high praise for tariffs came even as he admitted Americans would face higher prices as a direct result.
He made several other disturbing remarks during his appearance in New York City, suggesting that Trump’s critics ought to be charged with treason, and taking a bigoted swipe at Muslim voters. Lutnick has also claimed that vaccines have “not been proven,” making him the second openly anti-vaccine in Trump’s Cabinet after proposed DHS head Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
