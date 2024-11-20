Military Not So Keen on Being Part of Trump’s Deportation Plans

For a state official to offer land to an administration not yet in office for the purpose of conducting questionably legal mass deportations is, to put it mildly, a big, preemptive step. Trump does seem ready to fulfill his campaign promise for mass deportations, however, given his appointment of Tom Homan as “border czar.” Homan was the architect of the first Trump administration’s ruthless family separation policy, which resulted in nearly 2,000 children being torn from their families after being detained at the southern border. Homan appeared on CBS’s 60 Minutes last month laying out precisely what a mass deportation program might look like.

Trump plans to declare a national emergency and enlist the U.S. military for these deportations, targeting all undocumented immigrants, criminal or not. Trump’s choice for deputy chief of staff for policy, white nationalist Stephen Miller, has said that the president-elect would revoke legal protections such as birthright citizenship, DACA, and temporary protected status, resulting in legal immigrants facing deportation as well.

Texas’s action suggests that Trump will have plenty of help at the state level to carry out his unprecedented plan. “We figured, hey, the Trump administration probably needs some deportation facilities because we’ve got a lot of these violent criminals that we need to round up and get the heck out of our country,” Buckingham told Fox News on Tuesday. “We’re happy to make this offer and hope they take us up on it.”