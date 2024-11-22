Trump’s Favorite Fascist Vows to Undermine ICC on Netanyahu Arrest

The woman, who was 17 years old at the time, testified that the second sexual encounter, which has not previously been reported, included another adult woman. She also testified to both sexual encounters in a civil deposition as part of a related lawsuit, sources said. After being asked for comment for this story, Gaetz announced he was backing out as President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee.

Gaetz has since played things very close to the vest. “I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback—and the incredible support of so many,” Gaetz wrote on X. “While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition.” President-elect Trump thanked Gaetz on Truth social and told him he had a “wonderful future.”

The Florida lawmaker tried to rid himself of multiple investigations into his alleged pecadillos by resigning from Congress right before the House Ethics Committee was set to release its probe on him. This strategy has backfired tremendously, as he is now out of two jobs.

The New York Times reported that four Republican senators were poised to oppose Gaetz’s nomination: Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, John Curtis of Utah, and Mitch McConnell. Gaetz’s replacement for the nomination remains to be seen; it’s equally unclear where Gaetz goes from here. President-elect Trump, in a statement on Truth Social, appeared to close the door on the possibility of Gaetz serving in a meaningful role in his administration: “Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!” But that future is looking pretty bleak.