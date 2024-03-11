Trump Is Admitting Verbatim That He’d Gut Social Security and Medicare
Donald Trump says there are “a lot” of ways to cut the federal programs.
Donald Trump has offered a new way to win over older voters: suggesting that the government gut Medicare and Social Security spending.
While calling in to CNBC’s Squawk Box on Monday, the former president brought up the idea of cutting “entitlements” such as Social Security and Medicaid.
“There is a lot you can do in terms of entitlements, in terms of cutting and in terms of also—the theft and the bad management of entitlements,” Trump said.
“There’s tremendous amounts of things, numbers of things you can do,” he continued, without further elaborating.
Trump’s mention of the “bad management of entitlements” brings to mind the Project 2025 policy agenda to eliminate and defund social programs. The plan, created by the Heritage Foundation and several other conservative groups to guide a transition to a Trump White House, states firmly that “our deficit problem is a Medicare and Medicaid problem.”
In a statement later Monday, Trump’s campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt desperately tried to walk the statement back and also, classically, blamed Joe Biden and the border. His campaign claimed that “mass invasion of countless millions of illegal aliens will, if they are allowed to stay, cause Social Security and Medicare to buckle and collapse.”
This certainly isn’t the first time Trump has called for defunding Medicare and Social Security.
Meanwhile, Biden’s spokesman doubled down on the president’s commitments to funding the government programs, saying that “Biden honors his ironclad commitment by firmly opposing benefit cuts to Medicare and Social Security.”
Currently, Social Security funds, which 67 million Americans rely on, risk running out by 2033. The same goes for Medicare in 2031.