Trump Secretly Spoke With Samuel Alito Before Asking SCOTUS for Favor
Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to block his hush-money sentencing.
Donald Trump appears to have a cozier relationship with the Supreme Court than previously thought.
The president-elect reportedly had a private call with Justice Samuel Alito on Tuesday, according to ABC News. Hours later, Trump filed a request with the court to dismiss his hush-money sentencing.
Alito spoke with Trump to recommend one of his former law clerks to a position within the forthcoming administration. Then, the following day, Trump’s lawyers had their own request of the bench: Block Trump’s criminal hush-money sentencing, reported ABC’s Katherine Faulders.
“William Levi, one of my former law clerks, asked me to take a call from President-elect Trump regarding his qualifications to serve in a government position,” Alito told the network on Wednesday. “I agreed to discuss this matter with President-elect Trump, and he called me yesterday afternoon.”
Levi is reportedly being considered as general counsel of the Department of Defense. Court analysts who spoke with ABC said that while it’s not wholly unusual for sitting justices to recommend their former clerks to future positions, it is rare that they would have a direct conversation with a president in order to do so.
Alito also denied discussing the hush-money case with Trump, telling the network that he and the president-elect “did not discuss any other matter that is pending or might in the future come before the Supreme Court.”
Alito has faced calls from within the government to recuse himself in cases relating to Trump. In July, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced impeachment articles against Alito and Justice Clarence Thomas for their bad habit of accepting lavish gifts from Republican billionaires (and failing to properly disclose them).
Trump requested an administrative stay Wednesday on the sentencing for his sole criminal conviction, claiming that the high court’s July immunity ruling should prevent him from having to face consequences. Trump’s sentencing is currently scheduled for Friday.