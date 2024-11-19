Rudy Giuliani Launches Last-Ditch Effort to Have Trump Save Him
Rudy Giuliani is desperate to not pay that $148 million—and hoping Trump will bail him out after inauguration.
Rudy Giuliani is trying to get the date of his defamation trial pushed back so he can attend the inauguration of his former client, Donald Trump.
A trial to enforce Giuliani’s payment to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, two poll workers in Georgia’s 2020 election whom Giuliani was found guilty of defaming, is set to begin on January 16, just a few days before Trump’s inauguration on January 20.
In a letter filed Monday, Moss and Freeman’s attorney Aaron Nathan urged the judge to deny Giuliani’s request, and hit back at his implication that there would be “no harm would be no harm to the Plaintiffs by a delay of a few days.”
Giuliani’s attorney Joseph Cammarata, who stepped into the role less than a week ago after Giuliani’s previous lawyers quit, had said that Giuliani had “plans” to be “present” at the presidential inauguration. “In Defendant counsel’s words, ‘there are inauguration events planned for, I believe, January 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20, 2025,’” Nathan wrote.
Nathan also argued that Giuliani’s former lawyers’ requests to withdraw from the case should be denied. The legal duo, Kenneth Caruso and David Labkowski, had argued that they were entitled to walk away from the case, citing a New York rule that grants attorneys the ability to withdraw when a client “insists upon taking action with which the lawyer has a fundamental disagreement.”
Giuliani owes Moss and Freeman close to $150 million for defamation, and has delayed turning over any of his assets by attempting to file for bankruptcy and claiming he didn’t know where his assets were. Last week, Giuliani turned over the first of his assets to Freeman and Moss: his luxury watches, a diamond ring, and a 1980 Mercedes-Benz.
But it seems that Giuliani is still hoping Trump will swoop in and save him from the expensive consequences of his own actions.