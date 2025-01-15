Trump Is Being Flooded With Disturbing Amount of Cash

Four years ago, many corporations and wealthy donors pledged to stop donating because of Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. While many of them eventually resumed their donations, Trump made a list of those who didn’t and is reminding these donors that he still won the election without their help.

“You guys made this amount of money last year and you’re gonna make so much more now because of me,” Trump said to one company’s representatives, according to one source. “But when I needed you, where the f**k were you? You weren’t with me and maybe you were with [Kamala Harris].”

With the windfall of cash, and the ability to keep raking it in, Trump can help his allies, punish his foes, and help keep Republicans in power in Congress. He can position himself as kingmaker, not only for his four years in office, but long afterward if he so chooses. He can also keep businesses and industries from going against his agenda.