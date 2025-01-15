Trump Is Being Flooded With Disturbing Amount of Cash
Donald Trump is sitting on a giant stockpile of cash, as donors of every stripe bow down to him.
Corporations and rich donors are lining up to donate money to Donald Trump, even though he can’t run for president again.
Axios reports that Trump’s team expects the president-elect to raise about $500 million by the summer—unprecendented for a president entering their second term in office. What will the president-elect do with all of the cash? Lord it over people, of course.
“The money is just pouring in at Mar-a-Lago. Trump doesn’t have to lift a finger. Everyone’s coming to him,” one anonymous Trump adviser told the publication. According to Axios, donors are sending money to Trump’s inauguration account, the MAGA Inc. super PAC, the pro-Trump nonprofit Securing American Greatness, the Republican National Committee ,and Trump’s presidential library fund.
Donors from the cryptocurrency industry are giving as much as $10 million to $20 million, according to the adviser, causing other wealthy individuals to increase their donations.
“If the tech guys are giving big, it makes everyone give,” said another Trump adviser.
Four years ago, many corporations and wealthy donors pledged to stop donating because of Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. While many of them eventually resumed their donations, Trump made a list of those who didn’t and is reminding these donors that he still won the election without their help.
“You guys made this amount of money last year and you’re gonna make so much more now because of me,” Trump said to one company’s representatives, according to one source. “But when I needed you, where the f**k were you? You weren’t with me and maybe you were with [Kamala Harris].”
With the windfall of cash, and the ability to keep raking it in, Trump can help his allies, punish his foes, and help keep Republicans in power in Congress. He can position himself as kingmaker, not only for his four years in office, but long afterward if he so chooses. He can also keep businesses and industries from going against his agenda.
Trump having the ability to use money as leverage against anything he doesn’t want doesn’t bode well for the country. He already has escaped accountability from the legal system, and now he can further create an atmosphere where people are afraid of crossing him. Do Democrats have a plan to deal with an emboldened, wealthy Trump?