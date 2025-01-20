Trump’s Inauguration Is Already Causing Havoc at the Border

“Migrants in Ciudad Juárez who were waiting for their 1pm CBP1 parole appointments learned 20 minutes ago that the app has shut down & those appointments are no longer valid,” said The Washington Post’s Arelis R. Hernández, who was at the scene.

Migrants in Ciudad Juárez who were waiting for their 1 pm CBP1 parole appointments learned 20 minutes ago that the app has shut down & those appointments are no longer valid. pic.twitter.com/F3pNrZyEBR — Arelis R. Hernández (@arelisrhdz) January 20, 2025

The CBP One app was a critical resource for people looking to enter the United States, allowing them to check border wait times, get their products inspected, and most importantly, schedule appointments in hopes of entering the country legally. But on Monday, the app went dark right as Trump was getting sworn in, and all the appointments afterwards were cancelled. In Biden’s term, the app helped an estimated 930,000 people schedule appointments, according to federal officials.

“Effective January 20, 2025, the functionalities of CBP One™ that previously allowed undocumented aliens to submit advance information and schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry is no longer available, and existing appointments have been cancelled,” the Customs and Border Patrol website reads.