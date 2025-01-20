Trump’s Inauguration Is Already Causing Havoc at the Border
Day One of Donald Trump’s presidency is off to a dreadful, heartbreaking start.
The impact of Trump’s anti-immigrant policy at the southern border was felt the minute he reassumed the presidency.
People were sobbing at the U.S.-Mexico border Monday afternoon after an app to book appointments with Customs and Border Patrol went offline.
“Migrants in Ciudad Juárez who were waiting for their 1pm CBP1 parole appointments learned 20 minutes ago that the app has shut down & those appointments are no longer valid,” said The Washington Post’s Arelis R. Hernández, who was at the scene.
The CBP One app was a critical resource for people looking to enter the United States, allowing them to check border wait times, get their products inspected, and most importantly, schedule appointments in hopes of entering the country legally. But on Monday, the app went dark right as Trump was getting sworn in, and all the appointments afterwards were cancelled. In Biden’s term, the app helped an estimated 930,000 people schedule appointments, according to federal officials.
“Effective January 20, 2025, the functionalities of CBP One™ that previously allowed undocumented aliens to submit advance information and schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry is no longer available, and existing appointments have been cancelled,” the Customs and Border Patrol website reads.
“The people losing CBP One appointments were patiently waiting in Mexico & complying with a smart process that could modernize asylum,” wrote Buzzfeed Tech’s Andrea Flores. “Eliminating CBPOne is not only deeply unfair to the human beings who were following the rules, but this move will destabilize the border.”
This kicks off Trump’s draconian immigration plans, including what he promises to be the “largest deportation program in US history.” He either already has or plans to later sign multiple executive orders regarding the border: declaring a state of emergency there, labeling drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, directing the military to concentrate on the southern border, and attempting to revoke birthright citizenship.
The specific result of the CBP One app’s closure remains to be seen.
“The CBP1 app is credited for moving migrants into a lawful process of entry since it created an orderly system of proof, all on the other side of the US border,” professor Juliette Kayyem wrote. “Trump argues ending it means they will stop trying to enter. History suggests many will just try unlawfully.”
The hardline shift to the right on immigration is materializing even faster than anticipated. Communities everywhere can only prepare.