It’s Official: Our Next CIA Director Is a Conspiracy Theorist

Just four years ago, the “Following” list on his official Twitter account was rife with alt-right QAnon accounts. He followed often graphic accounts like Hobbit Frog and Political Madness, which to this day continue to advance right-wing conspiracy theories on X. While Ratcliffe has since made a new account on X that no longer follows them, his ideological alignment with them very likely remains unchanged.

Ratcliffe’s nomination didn’t get much objection from Republicans or Democrats, perhaps thanks to the long list of unqualified people Trump has picked for his Cabinet. But Ratcliffe leading the CIA is still cause for concern. In 2019, his initial nomination for director of national intelligence was scuttled after he was caught exaggerating his involvement in counterterrorism efforts. After he was finally confirmed the second time he was nominated, he refused to seriously investigate the murder of Saudi journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi, impeding the release of a report on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s role in the killing. He also called the FBI investigation into Russia’s 2016 election interference a deep state, anti-Trump plot.

Democrats contested Ratcliffe’s CIA confirmation much less than they did his 2020 DNI nomination, which passed by just a slim 49–44 vote.