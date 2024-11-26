Mexico Dares Trump to Try and See Havoc of Starting Tariff War
The Mexican president has responded to Donald Trump’s tariff threat with one of her own.
Mexico has fired back at Donald Trump’s new threat to institute tariffs against the country, warning that it would respond with tariffs of its own.
“To one tariff will come another and so on, until we put our common businesses at risk,” Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a press conference Tuesday, adding that she would send a letter to Trump urging dialogue and cooperation.
Justifying his tariff threat, which came in a Truth Social post Monday evening, Trump complained that “thousands of people are pouring through Mexico and Canada, bringing Crime and Drugs at levels never seen before.” Sheinbaum directly contradicted the president-elect, noting that migrant apprehensions at the border are down and that caravans haven’t been arriving at the Mexican border recently. She pointed out that gangs in Mexico are getting guns from the United States and actually contributing to crime south of the border.
“We do not produce weapons, we do not consume the synthetic drugs. Unfortunately we have the people who are being killed by crime that is responding to the demand in your country,” Sheinbaum said, referencing fentanyl, which Trump complained about on Truth Social Monday. She also criticized U.S. spending priorities.
“If a percentage of what the United States spends on war were dedicated to peace and development, that would address the underlying causes of migration,” Sheinbaum added.
American conservatives, including Trump, have long spread lies about the spread of fentanyl, a potent opioid. For example, it’s not coming from migrants across the southern border: Most drug arrests there are of U.S. citizens. In fact, in 2022, 88 percent of the fentanyl smugglers who were caught at the border were Americans. Plus, the minority of drugs that arrives from noncitizens isn’t coming from individual migrants, it’s being smuggled in tractor-trailers and cars.
Trump is either willfully lying or is clueless, and thinks his tariffs will scare countries like Mexico into some high level of cooperation that he thinks isn’t happening. But Sheinbaum’s words are pretty clear that she’s not willing to capitulate based on threats, and would hold the U.S. accountable for its policy missteps. Trump, who boasts about his dealmaking, will now have to contend with the real effects of his bluster.