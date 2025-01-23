Trump Reveals Racist Plan for Identifying Criminal Immigrants

“Open borders with people pouring in. Some of whom, I won’t get into it, but you can look at them and you can say, ‘Could be trouble, could be trouble,’” Trump told the network.

Trump says he can tell if immigrants are bad based on how they “look”: “You can look at them and say ‘could be trouble’” pic.twitter.com/v2Ft6ArEQj — FactPost (@factpostnews) January 23, 2025

The forty-seventh president has effectively promised a full-throttle immigration crackdown for the next four years. It includes attacking birthright citizenship and ordering high-profile ICE raids around the country against undocumented immigrants, decisions that could keep the backbone of the nation’s agricultural workforce inside.

Just two days into the administration, the Department of Homeland Security announced it would roll back an Obama-era directive, suddenly allowing the immigration agency to detain people in sensitive areas such as hospitals, places of worship, courtrooms, funerals, and weddings.