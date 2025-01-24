Skip Navigation
Malcolm Ferguson/
MAGA Loses Its Mind Over JD Vance’s First Interview as V.P.

Conservatives are pissed at the vice president for holding his first media interview with a non-MAGA network.

J.D. Vance speaking
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The MAGA base is in an uproar over JD Vance giving his first interview as vice president to Margaret Brennan of Face the Nation on CBS.

“Scoop: Vice President @JDVance will sit for his first interview since being sworn in with @margbrennan to air on @FaceTheNation Sunday exclusive,” CBS’s Olivia Rinaldi announced on X Thursday evening.

Brennan and Vance famously clashed at the vice presidential debate in October over whether Brennan was allowed to fact-check Vance’s comments during the debate (she was). Those farthest to the right still seem to be pretty upset by that.

“I’ll never understand why Leftist media that tried to destroy @JDVance and @realDonaldTrump are rewarded with exclusive interviews as opposed to those who were supportive and ethical,” MAGA extremist Laura Loomer wrote on X.

“Why is Vance rewarding a corrupt Democrat partisan who tried to rig a debate with his first interview as VP?” said Sean Davis, founder of the fraudulent conservative website The Federalist.

“Why would @JDVance even do this interview, let alone as his first? Don’t resuscitate your dying enemy,” right-wing radio host Rich Baris wrote.

“VP Vance rewards a left-wing media outlet by giving them his first interview,” wrote Mollie Hemingway, The Federalist’s editor in chief.

This distrust of “legacy media” like CBS goes further back than the vice presidential debate—it’s a core tenet of Trump’s ideology. But some supporters are feeling bullish about Vance appearing on CBS.

“It’s NOT a reward. He’s going to systematically dismantle every Leftest narrative they throw at him and he’s going to take the fight to them and their small audience,” said one X user.

“They’re the fool. Vance is a master at answering questions. He’ll make a fool out of her,” said another.

Vance’s interview with Brennan will air on Sunday.

Hafiz Rashid/
Egregious ICE Raid Grabs U.S. Military Vet in Roundup

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka had some choice words after an ICE roundup in his town.

A woman walks in front of a door with a poster warning ICE to stay out of the neighborhood
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s promised mass deportations have already begun, and in Newark, New Jersey, a U.S. military veteran was detained after Immigration and Customs Enforcement raided a seafood store Thursday.

The city’s mayor, Ras Baraka, said that ICE agents conducted the raid without a search warrant and both undocumented immigrants and U.S. citizens were detained. About 10 or 12 ICE agents entered the store after receiving complaints and were looking for documentation, the owner of Ocean Food Depot, Luis Janota, told PIX11 News.

“I was confused; they took three people who did not have any documentation on them,” Janota said. “I asked [the agents] what documentation they were looking for, and they said it was a license or a passport. I thought, ‘Who walks around with a passport?’

“One of the guys was a military veteran, and the way he looked to me was because he was Hispanic. He is Puerto Rican and the manager of our warehouse. It looked to me like they were specifically going after certain kinds of people—not every kind, because they did not ask me for documentation for my American workers, Portuguese workers, or white workers,” Janota added.

Baraka issued a statement Thursday blasting the raid.

“This egregious act is in plain violation of the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees ‘the right of the people be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures,’” the statement read. “Newark will not stand by idly while people are being unlawfully terrorized.”

As with all other law enforcement agencies, the courts have ruled that ICE is subject to the Constitution’s Fourth Amendment prohibition on unreasonable searches and seizures. A valid search warrant signed by a judge is required for agents to enter private property, which includes employee-only areas in businesses. It’s not clear if ICE entered into those areas at Ocean Food Depot.

If this is what ICE’s raids to round up undocumented immigrants are going to be like, there will be more examples of U.S. citizens caught up and detained mistakenly. Plus, if no search warrant is obtained, many of the people ICE detains will have grounds to challenge the agency. In any case, the president’s demand for mass deportations will be causing more chaos and confusion to come.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Republicans Are Already Looking for Ways to Hand Trump a Third Term

The first effort is a troll. But others will follow.

Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order in the Oval Office
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

With Donald Trump limited to just four years as president, his MAGA acolytes are cooking up ways to keep him in office for at least one more term in the White House.

Representative Andy Ogles formally pitched the idea in the House on Thursday, filing a joint resolution to amend the Constitution’s Twenty-Second Amendment so that the executive branch leader could serve “for up to but no more than three terms.”

“No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice,” the text of the joint resolution reads.

The term-limiting amendment was ratified in 1951, after President Franklin D. Roosevelt served a whopping four terms. Previously, the two-term limit had been an unofficial precedent set by George Washington. But the language of Ogles’s switch would, conveniently, pretty much only aid Trump, while simultaneously excluding another popular former U.S. leader from competing to retake the White House: President Barack Obama.

Trump “has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal,” the Tennessee Republican said in a statement. “He is dedicated to restoring the republic and saving our country, and we, as legislators and as states, must do everything in our power to support him.”

Staying in power longer than legally allowed is a pipe dream that Trump has already mused about several times. In a private meeting with the House Republican conference in November, the 78-year-old openly joked about running for a third term, telling the crowd that they could “figure something else out.”

“I suspect I won’t be running again unless you say he’s so good we got to figure something else out,” Trump said at the time, while laughing.

Ogles’s idea has an almost zero percent chance of becoming reality. As outlined in Article 5 of the Constitution, any such change requires at least two-thirds of the Senate and the House to agree on the modification, with that change then requiring ratification by a minimum of three-quarters of states in the nation.

A second approach to repealing the term-limiting amendment could be via a Constitutional Convention, though two-thirds of states would need to support the motion to have one at all, and any proposed changes to an amendment would still require ratification by three-fourths of the states.

Edith Olmsted/
Elon Musk is Already Driving White House Aides Nuts

Less than a week into Trump’s term, Musk is already causing headaches for the administration.

Elon Musk looks at the ceiling
Saul Loeb/Pool/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s staff is seriously pissed at Elon Musk after he called out the president’s newly announced artificial intelligence initiative for being broke.

On Tuesday, Trump announced Stargate, a public-private joint AI venture between the federal government, OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle. Trump claimed that the “monumental” undertaking could invest as much as $500 billion into tech over the next four years. OpenAI announced on X that it would deploy $100 billion “immediately.” Musk wasn’t quite as convinced.

“They don’t actually have the money,” Musk wrote on X in response to OpenAI’s announcement. “SoftBank has well under $10B secured. I have that on good authority.”

Musk’s surprising move to undercut Trump’s announcement chafed allies of the president, according to Politico.

One Republican close to the White House told Politico that Trump’s staff was “furious” over Musk’s comments on Stargate. A White House official said that Musk has “very much” gotten ahead of himself.

One Trump ally went even further. “It’s clear he has abused the proximity to the president,” the Trump ally told Politico. “The problem is the president doesn’t have any leverage over him and Elon gives zero fucks.”

Trump has long appeared to have lost the reins over Musk. Last month, Trump was left trailing after Musk’s lead on his vehement opposition to a massive government spending bill put forward by Mike Johnson.

Like in that case, Musk disrupts things because he has his own ideas to pitch, and wants to use his own public forum to make them manifest in the melee: Musk noted that Microsoft’s Satya Nadella “definitely does have the money.”

It’s not clear that any amount of dissent will see Musk removed from Trump’s orbit. He’s reportedly been working in the White House all week, overseeing his vision of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency.

This isn’t the first time Musk has irritated people in Trump’s orbit. In November Trump insiders complained that the billionaire technocrat was acting like a “co-president,” “taking lots of credit for the president’s victory,” and giving his “opinion on and about everything.”

Hafiz Rashid/
Elon Musk’s DOGE Loses Its Second Major Staff Member This Week

Elon Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” is off to a rough start.

Elon Musk
Allison Robbert/Pool/Getty Images

Less than a week into the new Donald Trump administration, Elon Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” is already losing employees. 

The top lawyer in the pseudo-department, Bill McGinley, is leaving to work in the private sector, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. His departure follows Vivek Ramaswamy being pushed out of DOGE earlier this week for disagreeing with Musk over the department’s purpose. 

“I am in discussions regarding a number of private sector opportunities and will have something to announce in the next couple of weeks,” McGinley said Thursday. “I support President Trump, Vice President Vance, and the great teams in the White House and across the administration 100 percent.”  

McGinley, who served as Cabinet secretary in Trump’s first term, was initially Trump’s pick for White House counsel. But Trump later changed his mind and named McGinley as DOGE’s chief counsel in December, saying that the lawyer would assist in cutting regulations and reducing government spending. 

So far, DOGE is the target of three lawsuits alleging that its creation breaks federal law due to its operating like a federal agency yet not following public transparency laws that agencies are required to follow. Meanwhile, Musk already has a White House email address and has been working in the West Wing this week, the Journal reports, with DOGE based out of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

With Ramaswamy’s and McGinley’s sudden departures, it seems that Musk’s vision for DOGE is clashing with others in Trump’s orbit as the group begins its work of slashing whatever Musk deems as waste in the federal government. With a deeply entrenched federal bureaucracy with allies in Congress, DOGE fights over prospective cuts are on the horizon, and more departures may soon follow.

Hafiz Rashid/
The Only Two Republicans Voting Against Trump’s Defense Pick Are Women

There are only two Republican senators brave enough to oppose Pete Hegseth.

Pete Hegseth on Fox News
John Lamparski/Getty Images

Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski were the only two Republicans who voted against Donald Trump’s choice to head the Department of Defense, Pete Hegseth, in a procedural vote Thursday, citing concerns with his ability to lead the U.S. military.

In a long post on X after the vote, Collins took note of the many pressures facing the military, including active conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, as well as threats in the Pacific. Hegseth “does not have the management experience and background that he will need in order to tackle these difficulties,” Collins’s statement said. 

Collins also said that she was concerned about Hegseth’s past statements questioning women serving in the military, saying that after she and Hegseth had a “candid conversation in December about his past statements and apparently evolving views,” she is “not convinced that his position on women serving in combat roles has changed.”

Like Collins, Murkowski also announced her decision to oppose Hegseth in an X post. The Alaska senator said she was concerned about Hegseth’s inexperience, as well as his previous statements against women serving in the military. Murkowski also cited the allegations against Hegseth of sexual assault and excessive drinking in her decision, as well as his repeated marital infidelity.

“These behaviors starkly contrast the values and discipline expected of servicemembers. Men and women in uniform are held accountable for such actions, and they deserve leaders who uphold these same standards,” Murkowski’s statement read.  

In recent days, more allegations against Hegseth have surfaced as his former sister-in-law said in a sworn affidavit that he made his second wife fear for her safety with his “volatile and threatening conduct” and that he doesn’t think women deserve the right to vote.

Murkowski’s and Collins’s votes against Hegseth Thursday led to his nomination only advancing by a 51–49 vote, with every Democrat voting against the former Fox News personality. A final vote on Hegseth’s nomination is expected later this week, and if he loses just one more Republican vote, his confirmation would need Vice President JD Vance’s tiebreaker. Either way, it would be the narrowest confirmation of Trump’s Cabinet nominees so far.

Edith Olmsted/
Trump Gets Revenge on John Bolton and Mike Pompeo in Pettiest Way

Donald Trump continues his revenge tour.

Donald Trump speaks at a podium while flanked by Mike Pompeo and John Bolton
Jasper Juinen/Getty Images

Donald Trump has revoked the security detail for Mike Pompeo, despite the fact that the former secretary of state is reportedly facing threats for actions he took under the president’s direction.

Pompeo and former aide Brian Hook both lost their security details Tuesday, The New York Times reported, despite warnings from the Biden administration that both men had received threats from Iran.

Pompeo and Hook had been involved in America’s aggressive stance toward Iran during the first Trump administration, and Pompeo was reportedly a driving force behind convincing Trump to have Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the leader of the Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, killed.

This change, which the Times reported Thursday, came one day after Trump decided to revoke the security detail of John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser. Bolton has been an outspoken critic of the president.

When Bolton’s security detail was removed, it seemed like a petty jab at someone on Trump’s list of political enemies (it’s really Kash Patel’s list), which could potentially have dangerous consequences. Bolton has also received death threats from Iran and was the target of a murder plot by a member of the Revolutionary Guards Corps in 2022.

Pompeo has done a few small things that could have incurred Trump’s wrath. During his first administration, Pompeo once undermined Trump’s claim that Iran wasn’t funding terrorist groups while Trump was president. In 2023, Pompeo warned that the GOP should shift away from “celebrity leaders” with “fragile egos.” He also was honest about the administration’s financial failures, saying that “the Trump administration spent $6 trillion more than it took in, adding to the deficit,” a truth Trump would rather ignore as he begins his second term.

Trump previously said that Pompeo would not have a place in his forthcoming administration, and said he doesn’t want anyone who worked under Pompeo to join his administration either.

Biden administration officials had stressed to members of the Trump administration the need for security details for all three men, someone with knowledge of the matter told the Times.

Malcolm Ferguson/
Republicans Scared to Call Jan. 6 Witness After Sending Sexual Texts

House Republicans are suddenly afraid of subpoenaing Cassidy Hutchinson for fear that she could leak some sexually explicit texts.

Cassidy Hutchinson testifies in 2022 before the House select committee investigating January 6
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The rampant, vile horniness of Republican lawmakers may stop them from getting a key witness on the stand in their sham “reinvestigation” of the January 6 insurrection. 

One of House Speaker Mike Johnson’s aides warned Republicans not to subpoena former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson  because doing so would likely reveal all of the sexually explicit text messages Republicans have been sending Hutchinson since 2018, according to The Washington Post

Hutchinson is known for delivering an explosive testimony about the events of January 6, 2021, exposing President Trump as the power-crazed man he is. She told Congress that Trump grabbed the wheel of a moving limousine, jumped at a Secret Service agent, and threw a plate of food at the wall in the days leading up to January 6. 

The idea to subpoena Hutchinson was first raised by Representative Barry Loudermilk, who led the first Republican-only investigation into January 6. He was seeking testimony and electronic messages from Hutchinson in regard to her communications with former Representative Liz Cheney, the Republican leader of the House select committee investigating January 6.

But Loudermilk was dissuaded from this by the Johnson aide, who stated that such a subpoena could add “sexual texts from members who were trying to engage in sexual favors” to public record and “potentially reveal embarrassing information.”

One can only speculate the horrors Hutchinson was sent by our own public officials.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
Trump Reveals Racist Plan for Identifying Criminal Immigrants

Donald Trump knows exactly how to determine who is a good immigrant and who is a bad one.

Donald Trump speaks at a podium during his inauguration
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Donald Trump has outright admitted to profiling immigrants.

Speaking with Fox News’s Sean Hannity Wednesday night in his first Oval Office interview since being inaugurated, Trump insisted that you could tell how much “trouble” immigrants are going to be for the country based on the “look” of them.

“Open borders with people pouring in. Some of whom, I won’t get into it, but you can look at them and you can say, ‘Could be trouble, could be trouble,’” Trump told the network.

The forty-seventh president has effectively promised a full-throttle immigration crackdown for the next four years. It includes attacking birthright citizenship and ordering high-profile ICE raids around the country against undocumented immigrants, decisions that could keep the backbone of the nation’s agricultural workforce inside.

Just two days into the administration, the Department of Homeland Security announced it would roll back an Obama-era directive, suddenly allowing the immigration agency to detain people in sensitive areas such as hospitals, places of worship, courtrooms, funerals, and weddings.

“Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest,” a spokesperson for the agency said in a statement Tuesday. “The Trump Administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement, and instead trusts them to use common sense.”

And those aren’t the only aggressive policies that Trump’s new administration is cozying up to. In an interview with Fox News last week, Vice President JD Vance promised to resume Trump’s “family separation” program, claiming that the system—under which more than 4,600 children were separated from their parents—was being “dishonestly” brandished by its critics. (As of December, 1,360 children remain unaccounted for because of the Trump-era policy, according to a report by Human Rights Watch, which said the practice met the definition for “enforced disappearance,” amounted to “torture,” and was a “crime under international law.”)

“If you come into this country illegally, you need to go back home,” Vance told Fox. “And what the Democrats are going to do is they’re going to hide behind this. They’re going to say this is all about compassion for families.”

Malcolm Ferguson/
Senate Confirms Next CIA Director With Penchant for QAnon

It's official: Conspiracy theorist John Ratcliffe is now CIA director.

John Ratcliffe speaks to reporters in the Capitol
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

The Senate on Thursday confirmed former QAnon doomscroller John Ratcliffe to serve as Trump’s CIA director, 74–25. 

Ratcliffe, who served in Trump’s first administration as director of national intelligence, is a hard-line Trump loyalist with a penchant for conspiracy theories. 

Just four years ago, the “Following” list on his official Twitter account was rife with alt-right QAnon accounts. He followed often graphic accounts like Hobbit Frog and Political Madness, which to this day continue to advance right-wing conspiracy theories on X. While Ratcliffe has since made a new account on X that no longer follows them, his ideological alignment with them very likely remains unchanged. 

Ratcliffe’s nomination didn’t get much objection from Republicans or Democrats, perhaps thanks to the long list of unqualified people Trump has picked for his Cabinet. But Ratcliffe leading the CIA is still cause for concern. In 2019, his initial nomination for director of national intelligence was scuttled after he was caught exaggerating his involvement in counterterrorism efforts. After he was finally confirmed the second time he was nominated, he refused to seriously investigate the murder of Saudi journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi, impeding the release of a report on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s role in the killing. He also called the FBI investigation into Russia’s 2016 election interference a deep state, anti-Trump plot.  

Democrats contested Ratcliffe’s CIA confirmation much less than they did his 2020 DNI nomination, which passed by just a slim 49–44 vote.

