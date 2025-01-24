Donald Trump’s Petty War With Anthony Fauci Just Got Dangerous
The president removed the security detail that has protected the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
While taking questions from the press at Asheville Airport, in Fletcher, North Carolina, Trump was asked to comment on the removal of the security detail charged with protecting his former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
“You know, when you work for government, at some point your security detail comes off. And you know, you can’t have ’em forever. So I think it’s very standard,” Trump said.
“If it would be for somebody else, you wouldn’t be asking the question,” Trump said. “I think the question is very fair.
“You can’t have a security detail for the rest of your life because you work for government,” Trump added.
Trump’s previous efforts to discredit and demonize Fauci give the removal of his security detail a distinctly more sinister connotation.
As recently as August, Trump shared a picture of Fauci in an orange jumpsuit, during a particularly violent tirade on Truth Social. Biden issued a last-minute pardon for Fauci ahead of Trump’s inauguration Monday, likely crushing Trump’s dreams of seeing the former health official behind bars. Taking away his safety might be the next best thing.
In the past week Trump has pettily removed the security details of his former national security adviser John Bolton and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo—two administration officials who had openly criticized Trump—despite warnings from the Biden administration that both were still receiving threats against their safety.
In Fauci’s memoir, On Call: A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service, he detailed Trump’s volatile behavior and his abusive treatment of the embattled former health official. He also exposed just how desperate the president was to reopen the country through the embrace of poorly qualified advisers pushing unproven treatments.