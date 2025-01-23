Elon Musk’s DOGE Loses Its Second Major Staff Member This Week

“I am in discussions regarding a number of private sector opportunities and will have something to announce in the next couple of weeks,” McGinley said Thursday. “I support President Trump, Vice President Vance, and the great teams in the White House and across the administration 100 percent.”

McGinley, who served as Cabinet secretary in Trump’s first term, was initially Trump’s pick for White House counsel. But Trump later changed his mind and named McGinley as DOGE’s chief counsel in December, saying that the lawyer would assist in cutting regulations and reducing government spending.

So far, DOGE is the target of three lawsuits alleging that its creation breaks federal law due to its operating like a federal agency yet not following public transparency laws that agencies are required to follow. Meanwhile, Musk already has a White House email address and has been working in the West Wing this week, the Journal reports, with DOGE based out of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.