Mississippi GOP Bill Would Bless Bounty Hunters to Capture Immigrants

“President Trump’s administration has made it clear that deporting illegal immigrants is a priority, and we are proud to do our part here in Mississippi to help support his agenda and protect our citizens,” Keen said in a statement.

The reward money would come from the state’s general assembly and be administered by the state treasurer, according to a statement, meaning ultimately Mississippi taxpayers would foot the bill. The bill has backing from the DeSoto County District Attorney Matthew Barton, who says the whole thing was originally his idea.

Trump’s mass deportation plans, including the Laken Riley Act, which awaits his signature, will be very expensive to implement across the country. Trump wants to target every single undocumented immigrant in the U.S., estimated at 11 million people, and would need assistance from local and state law enforcement.