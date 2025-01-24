Mississippi GOP Bill Would Bless Bounty Hunters to Capture Immigrants
Mississippi Republicans are prepared to make the state an entire nightmare as Donald Trump ramps up his crackdown on undocumented immigrants.
Republicans in Mississippi are considering a law to help Donald Trump with his massive deportation plans—by enlisting bounty hunters.
A new bill introduced in the Magnolia State’s legislature Wednesday would pay bounty hunters a $1,000 reward for every undocumented immigrant they help deport. House Bill 1484, proposed by Republican state Representative Justin Keen, would create the “Illegal Alien Certified Bounty Hunter Program.”
“President Trump’s administration has made it clear that deporting illegal immigrants is a priority, and we are proud to do our part here in Mississippi to help support his agenda and protect our citizens,” Keen said in a statement.
The reward money would come from the state’s general assembly and be administered by the state treasurer, according to a statement, meaning ultimately Mississippi taxpayers would foot the bill. The bill has backing from the DeSoto County District Attorney Matthew Barton, who says the whole thing was originally his idea.
Trump’s mass deportation plans, including the Laken Riley Act, which awaits his signature, will be very expensive to implement across the country. Trump wants to target every single undocumented immigrant in the U.S., estimated at 11 million people, and would need assistance from local and state law enforcement.
While Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is proposing a new slate of state laws to assist the president, it seems that Mississippi is choosing to outsource the task and create a legal nightmare as bounty hunters in the state stand to profit from targeting the marginalized.