Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Mississippi GOP Bill Would Bless Bounty Hunters to Capture Immigrants

Mississippi Republicans are prepared to make the state an entire nightmare as Donald Trump ramps up his crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

A Border Patrol agent bends down to place something on the neck of an undocumented immigrant sitting on the ground with a child in her lap.
John Moore/Getty Images

Republicans in Mississippi are considering a law to help Donald Trump with his massive deportation plans—by enlisting bounty hunters.

A new bill introduced in the Magnolia State’s legislature Wednesday would pay bounty hunters a $1,000 reward for every undocumented immigrant they help deport. House Bill 1484, proposed by Republican state Representative Justin Keen, would create the “Illegal Alien Certified Bounty Hunter Program.”

“President Trump’s administration has made it clear that deporting illegal immigrants is a priority, and we are proud to do our part here in Mississippi to help support his agenda and protect our citizens,” Keen said in a statement.

The reward money would come from the state’s general assembly and be administered by the state treasurer, according to a statement, meaning ultimately Mississippi taxpayers would foot the bill. The bill has backing from the DeSoto County District Attorney Matthew Barton, who says the whole thing was originally his idea.

Trump’s mass deportation plans, including the Laken Riley Act, which awaits his signature, will be very expensive to implement across the country. Trump wants to target every single undocumented immigrant in the U.S., estimated at 11 million people, and would need assistance from local and state law enforcement.

While Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is proposing a new slate of state laws to assist the president, it seems that Mississippi is choosing to outsource the task and create a legal nightmare as bounty hunters in the state stand to profit from targeting the marginalized.

Republican Official Invites ICE to Raid Public Schools Next
Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Donald Trump Just Cut All Foreign Aid to Ukraine and Most of the World

Only Israel and Egypt received waivers.

Donald Trump awkwardly stands next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Uliana Boichuk/Novyny LIVE/Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images
Donald Trump with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in September

Donald Trump’s administration issued a 90-day pause on all foreign aid, with exceptions for Israel and Egypt, according to a new State Department memo Friday.

The memo signed by new Secretary of State Marco Rubio “shall ensure that, to the maximum extent permitted by law, no new obligations shall be made for foreign assistance” until Rubio carries out a review, which will take place over the next 85 days, at which time he will make his recommendation to Trump.

According to the memo, this will ensure that America’s foreign aid obligations “are not duplicated, are effective, and are consistent with President Trump’s foreign policy.”

The memo contains a special waiver for “foreign military financing” for Egypt and Israel, “including salaries, necessary to administer foreign military financing.” Those two countries happen to guard the exits to Gaza. While Gaza is currently experiencing a reprieve from the months of endless bombings, Trump recently admitted he is “not confident” that the ceasefire agreement he helped to negotiate will hold, leaving the door open for more brutality there.

Notably, Ukraine, which has received hundreds of billions in aid from the U.S., did not receive a waiver. Earlier this week, Trump said he was interested in discussing “denuclearization” between the U.S. and Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled this week that he was prepared to talk with Trump about ending the war in Ukraine. Trump has threatened sanctions if his efforts at diplomacy fail.

On Monday, Trump signed an executive order blocking all “new obligations and disbursements” of foreign aid to countries, nongovernmental organizations, international organizations, and contractors for 90 days, while the country’s commitments went under review for 90 days.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Mike Johnson Heralds a “New Era” for Anti-Abortion Extremists

Speaking at the March for Life, the speaker of the House was practically giddy about the state of the movement to end legal abortion in America.

Mike Johnson stands behind a lectern at the March for Life
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Mike Johnson at the March for Life

The anti-abortion movement is “entering a new era,” according to Republican leadership.

Speaking before a crowd at the March for Life in Washington, House Speaker Mike Johnson pointed to a flurry of actions by Donald Trump in the last week that have aided the right’s anti-abortion efforts. They included the pardoning of 23 anti-abortion activists who blockaded the entrance of a Washington clinic in October 2020.

And an executive order signed by Trump earlier this week also elevated fetal personhood to the national stage while simultaneously cementing language at the executive level to delegitimize transgender identities.

Meanwhile, progress against abortion rights also churned in Congress. On Thursday, House Republicans passed a “born alive” abortion bill, insisting that the effort was more akin to an anti-infanticide effort than another attempt to restrict abortions. The bill would require health care professionals to administer the “same degree of professional skill, care, and diligence” for a premature child that lives through an abortion as for a child that is carried to term. Democrats in the Senate blocked a twin bill from advancing in the upper chamber.

The effort was, of course, redundant due to a 2002 statute, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which already prevents the “intentional killing of a child born alive”—otherwise known as murder.

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley also made a personal appeal to Trump on Thursday, asking the newly minted forty-seventh president to restore reproductive policies he had implemented during his first term. That would include requiring women to pick up their abortion medication in person, a move that could significantly impact people’s ability to acquire the abortion pill via mail in states where the procedure is currently banned.

Hawley also suggested to Trump that, with the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the rearview, states would prove to be “the most important theaters” for the fight to rid America of the procedure, according to The New York Times.

“House and Senate Republicans are committed to protecting innocent life,” Johnson told the crowd on Friday, championing his caucus’s efforts over the last five days.

Trump and JD Vance also gave remarks at the march. Speaking at the National Mall, Vance pledged to protect Christians and anti-abortion activists from federal prosecution.

“This administration stands by you, we stand with you, and most importantly we stand with the most vulnerable,” Vance said. “America is fundamentally a pro-baby, a pro-family and a pro-life country.”

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Republican Official Invites ICE to Raid Public Schools Next

A Republican official just opened the doors of every public school in his state to federal immigration authorities, as Trump’s crackdown begins.

A small brown child sits in the back of a Border Patrol car. She is pictured through the Xed out rear window.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Oklahoma’s state superintendent is inviting ICE to raid public schools. 

“In Oklahoma, we’re gonna work with law enforcement, we are gonna work with the Trump administration,” Ryan Walters told Oklahoma journalist Brenna Rose. “However President Trump decides to carry out the actions around his immigration policy, we’re gonna absolutely work with him on that. We’re gonna make sure that he has what he needs from us to carry those things out.”

“So you’re not completely ruling out a raid on an Oklahoma school?” Rose asked pointedly.

“No, if that’s what President Trump sees fit, as there’s [an] illegal immigrant population there that needs to have enforcement to remove them from the schools, absolutely. We will work with him to make sure that he’s able to carry that out.”  

Walters has served as Oklahoma public schools superintendent since 2020, and has been a staunch MAGA advocate in that tenure. Last year, he made the Bible required reading in public schools, saying that “without basic knowledge of it, Oklahoma students are unable to properly contextualize the foundation of our nation.” When the state opened bids for companies seeking to supply the Bible, the requirements were so narrow the Trump Bible was one of the only ones to fit the bill. (Walters is currently being sued over the entire mandate.) He has also referred to teachers as “radical leftists” who are “turning our schools into Epstein Island.” And just last month, he proposed a rule that would let the Oklahoma State Department of Education gather data on undocumented children in public schools. 

Ushering ICE agents into public schools is yet another mask-off moment for the Trump administration and all its allies.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Sends Ominous Test Message to Every Federal Worker in Country

What a week.

Donald Trump clasps his hands together in the Capitol
GREG NASH/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

The Trump administration this week began a plan to send email alerts to every single federal government employee from a single email address, confusing and worrying many workers about what’s coming next.

CBS News reports that the Office of Personnel Management, which manages the federal workforce, is testing a new capability that would allow the alerts to be sent to every single employee, about roughly 2.3 million people. Workers at multiple federal agencies initially didn’t recognize the sender, an hr-at-opm-.gov email address, and reported the email as spam.

OPM sent the messages overnight between Thursday and Friday, two officials told CBS.

“This is a new effort under this administration,” one official told CBS.

The effort is so new that even some I.T. offices in federal agencies flagged the email as spam. One anonymous federal employee sent a screenshot to CBS and said their co-workers weren’t sure if the email was legitimate.

“Everyone thought it was spam,” said the employee. “There was a flurry of messages, ‘Is this spam?’”

At a time when the new administration is closing various federal offices and proposing massive cuts to the government under Elon Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” initiative, the new system’s potential worries federal employees.

“They had to send this this week, of all weeks? Really?” said CBS’s source. Only agency and department heads had advance notice of the email plan on Thursday, according to OPM officials. Some rank-and-file employees didn’t hear about the new plan until they received the first email, leading to Friday’s confusion.

White House officials didn’t respond to CBS’s questions about what the system will be used for. But looking at past comments from Trump and others close to his administration, the potential is vast and disturbing, with the possibility of upending some of our most critical federal agencies.

The Price of Speaking Up in Trump’s America
Most Recent Post
Jason Linkins/
/

Democratic Senator Posed to Do Dumbest Thing (Vote to Confirm RFK Jr.)

What is Sheldon Whitehouse thinking?

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse appears before a roundtable discussion on Supreme Court Ethics conducted by Democrats of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee.
Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse

While it seems likely that the lion’s share of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees are going to sail through their confirmation hearings, the fortunes of three of his picks—Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence prospect Tulsi Gabbard, and would-be Department of Health and Human Services head Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—remain somewhat cloudy. Hegseth, of late, has emerged as the likeliest of the three to get over the line.

But according to a fresh report from Talking Points Memo’s Josh Marshall, another may be edging closer: Kennedy Jr. And the reason RFK’s chances have slightly improved have nothing to do with the nominee sanding down his fringe ideas about vaccines and modern medicine, and everything to do with the fact that Rhode Island Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse, while not “confirmed as voting for Kennedy” nevertheless “appears to be actively considering it.”

Naturally, the reasons why, given the high stakes, are both indescribably stupid and yet very typical of the way Washington works. As Marshall reports:

I’m told that there appear to be two reasons: One is that Whitehouse and Kennedy are personal friends. They were law school roommates at UVA and that seems to have been the beginning of a lifelong friendship. There are also specific issues with Rhode Island’s health care system that apparently need regulatory flexibility from HHS. That seems to be a real issue. But it hasn’t been enough of an issue to shift the state’s senior senator, Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI), who remains firmly opposed to Kennedy’s nomination.

Why would it matter if Whitehouse bucks common sense and votes to install RFK in Trump’s Cabinet? As Marshall points out, support for Kennedy among Republican senators is fluid for all the reasons you might expect (not everyone wants to see long-conquered childhood diseases make a comeback in this, the twenty-first century). But Whitehouse’s support may go a long way toward providing some of the fence-sitters some political cover to back Trump’s man.

While there is something so quintessentially American about millions of ordinary people potentially suffering from myriad public health crises because one rich old boy wanted to do a solid for his University of Virginia Law School roommate, it is to be hoped that someone in Democratic leadership sorts this matter out tout de suite.
Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Promises to Completely Wreck FEMA—and Fast

Donald Trump used a trip to disaster-hit areas to promise the end of the federal disaster assistance agency.

Donald Trump outdoors
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

During his visit to North Carolina Friday, Donald Trump floated the idea of making changes to how the federal government responds to natural disasters—including getting rid of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. 

“We’re looking at the whole concept of FEMA. I like, frankly, the concept when North Carolina gets hit, the governor takes care of it. When Florida gets hit, the governor takes care of it. Meaning the state takes care of it,” Trump told reporters on the tarmac in Asheville, citing the effects of Hurricanes Helene and Milton on the southwestern U.S. last year.

Trump: "We're looking at the whole concept of FEMA. I like, frankly, the concept when North Carolina gets hit, the governor takes care of it. When Florida gets hit, the governor takes care of it. Meaning the state takes care of it ... I'd like to see the states take care of disasters."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 24, 2025 at 11:13 AM

Trump also said that disaster aid for North Carolina and California,  both of which happen to be states with Democratic governors, would go directly through his administration rather than FEMA. Later, meeting with local officials during his visit, Trump said he’d be signing an executive order to begin reforming or even getting rid of the agency.

“I think, frankly, FEMA is not good,” Trump said. “FEMA has turned out to be a disaster…. I think we’re going to recommend that FEMA go away.”

Eliminating the agency altogether would require congressional approval, and would result in more than 20,000 federal employees losing their jobs. Trump also discussed getting rid of FEMA on Wednesday in an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity, saying that he’d “rather see the states take care of their own problems.” 

But between 2015 and 2024, Republican-led states such as Florida, Texas, and Louisiana received the majority of federal disaster aid. Any cuts to FEMA would end up affecting states that voted for him in the last three presidential elections. Perhaps Trump sees this as an acceptable price for the power to restrict aid to other places whenever he pleases.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Issues Outrageous New Aid Requirement as California Fires Spread

Donald Trump has a new condition on federal assistance to California. It’s all part of a plan to use the country’s largest state for his own political agenda.

Donald Trump outdoors
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Trump still wants to hold California wildfire disaster aid hostage until the state government capitulates to his personal agenda.

Ahead of a planned trip to the state on Friday, a reporter asked the president very directly if he would “withhold funding to Los Angeles because of its sanctuary city policy.”

“I want to see two things in Los Angeles. Voter ID, so that the people have a chance to vote, and I want to see the water be released and come down into Los Angeles and throughout the state,” Trump responded, ignoring the actual question while adding even more conditions to federal aid. “Those are the two things. After that, I will be the greatest president that California has ever seen.”

Trump went on to ramble about the abject beauty of the California terrain before returning to his thesis.

“I want voter ID for the people of California; they all want it, right now.… People want to have voter identification, you want to have proof of citizenship, ideally you have one-day voting … but I just want voter ID as a start, and I want the water to be released, and they’re gonna get a lot of help from the U.S.”

Voter ID law has nothing to do with the wildfires, or with getting federal assistance to California—it’s just one of many demands Republicans want California to meet before they dole out the funds they’ve been dangling over the state.

When asked moments later about the requirement, Trump seemed to imply that there would be no conditions on aid to North Carolina, which is still recovering from Hurricane Helene. But California was a different story: “In California, I have a condition. We want them to have voter ID,” he reiterated.

On Trump’s desire for the water to “come down into Los Angeles”: The president has repeatedly accused the California state government of refusing to send water from Northern California to fight the fires, saying that they’re ignoring Southern California to protect the delta smelt, a kind of fish.

“Los Angeles has massive amounts of water available to it,” Trump said on Tuesday. “All they have to do is turn the valve, and that’s the valve coming back from and down from the Pacific Northwest, where millions of gallons of water a week and a day, even, in many cases, pours into California, goes all through California down to Los Angeles. And they turned it off.”

It’s nowhere near as simple as he describes it, and there is no “valve.” The hydrants were overworked, not shut off. Nor did the smelt have anything to do with the lack of water to the south—high demand and low pressure did. “There’s literally no real connection between the fires in Southern California and delta smelt protections,” said the Center for Biological Diversity’s John Buse.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Donald Trump’s Petty War With Anthony Fauci Just Got Dangerous

The president removed the security detail that has protected the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Anthony Fauci clasps his hands while testifying before Congress
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Anthony Fauci

While taking questions from the press at Asheville Airport, in Fletcher, North Carolina, Trump was asked to comment on the removal of the security detail charged with protecting his former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“You know, when you work for government, at some point your security detail comes off. And you know, you can’t have ’em forever. So I think it’s very standard,” Trump said.

“If it would be for somebody else, you wouldn’t be asking the question,” Trump said. “I think the question is very fair.

“You can’t have a security detail for the rest of your life because you work for government,” Trump added.

Trump’s previous efforts to discredit and demonize Fauci give the removal of his security detail a distinctly more sinister connotation.

As recently as August, Trump shared a picture of Fauci in an orange jumpsuit, during a particularly violent tirade on Truth Social. Biden issued a last-minute pardon for Fauci ahead of Trump’s inauguration Monday, likely crushing Trump’s dreams of seeing the former health official behind bars. Taking away his safety might be the next best thing.

In the past week Trump has pettily removed the security details of his former national security adviser John Bolton and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo—two administration officials who had openly criticized Trump—despite warnings from the Biden administration that both were still receiving threats against their safety.

In Fauci’s memoir, On Call: A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service, he detailed Trump’s volatile behavior and his abusive treatment of the embattled former health official. He also exposed just how desperate the president was to reopen the country through the embrace of poorly qualified advisers pushing unproven treatments.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump’s Assault on Birthright Citizenship Keeps Getting More Psychotic

The Department of Justice is embracing a nineteenth-century case that denied citizenship to Native Americans to try to justify its blatantly unconstitutional push.

Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The Trump administration is embracing a dark loophole to justify the executive’s attempts to dismantle birthright citizenship.

Donald Trump’s Justice Department cited an archaic statute in a legal filing Wednesday, arguing that the president’s executive order ending constitutionally guaranteed birthright citizenship should be totally kosher, since the children of Native Americans weren’t historically considered citizens, either.

The department cited Elk v. Wilkins, a landmark 1884 case in which the Supreme Court ruled 7–2 that Native Americans could not vote since they owed “immediate allegiance” to their tribes rather than the United States, even if they were born on American soil. (To rectify this, Congress enacted the Indian Citizenship Act in 1924 to extend citizenship to Native Americans who had been precluded from the Constitution’s protections.)

But according to Trump’s administration, the ancient ruling opens up the possibility that some individuals born within the nation’s boundaries “are not constitutionally entitled to citizenship.”

“Indian tribes occupy an intermediate position between foreign States and U.S. States,” the Justice Department wrote in a motion opposing a temporary restraining order on Trump’s executive missive. “The United States’ connection with the children of illegal aliens and temporary visitors is weaker than its connection with members of Indian tribes. If the latter link is insufficient for birthright citizenship, the former certainly is.”

The forty-seventh president’s move to end birthright citizenship was blocked by a federal judge on Thursday, who deemed the executive order as “blatantly unconstitutional.”

“I have been on the bench for over four decades. I can’t remember another case where the question presented was as clear,” Judge John Coughenour, a Reagan appointee, said, adding that it “boggled” his mind that anyone in the legal profession would believe the order could pass muster with the U.S. Constitution.

“Where were the lawyers?” when the order was made and signed, the judge asked.

Birthright citizenship is baked into the Fourteenth Amendment, which guarantees citizenship to everyone born or naturalized on U.S. soil.

“No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws,” the text of the amendment reads.

View More Posts
