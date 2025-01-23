Trump Has Shocking Idea for FEMA After Using It as Political Pawn
Donald Trump mulled the future of FEMA during his interview with Sean Hannity.
Donald Trump said that he’s considering scrapping the Federal Emergency Management Agency because he’d “rather see states take care of their own problems.”
During an interview Wednesday night with Fox News’s Sean Hannity, Trump claimed that his thinking about FEMA had recently shifted, not the least bit because it sometimes helps people in liberal states and cities.
“Los Angeles has changed everything. Because a lot of money is gonna be necessary for Los Angeles, and a lot of people on the other side want that to happen,” Trump said, admitting that he didn’t want to give disaster aid for the sole purpose that Democrats wanted it.
Hannity gently reminded the president that North Carolina also required funding from FEMA.
“Well they don’t care about North Carolina, the Democrats don’t care about North Carolina,” Trump said. “What they’ve done with FEMA is so bad. FEMA is a whole ‘nother discussion because all it does is complicate everything. FEMA has not done their job for the last four years.”
“You know, I had FEMA working really well, we had hurricanes in Florida, we had Alabama tornadoes, we had—but, unless you have certain types of leadership it’s really, it gets in the way,” Trump bragged.
It’s unclear what leadership he’s referring to here, whether it be the Biden administration or the liberal governments of states like California.
“And FEMA is going to be a whole big discussion very shortly because I’d rather see the states take care of their own problems,” Trump said.
“If they have a tornado someplace, let that state—Oklahoma is very competent,” Trump said. “I love Oklahoma. Seventy-seven out of 77 districts, that’s never been done before.”
Trump’s fantasy that Oklahoma is somehow totally self-sufficient because it swung fully for him in the 2024 elections clearly defies all logic and reason. Between 2015 and 2024, Oklahoma received more than $48 million in FEMA funding.
In that same period, Florida, Texas, and Louisiana have received the lion’s share of federal disaster aid, according to Axios. It seems that if Trump does in fact scrap FEMA altogether, he will be taking money away from a range of Republican-led states that all supported him in the last election.
It’s also possible that Trump is simply setting up a rhetorical worst-case scenario, a kind of kill-switch to get states to back off demands for disaster relief he doesn’t want to give. Keep asking and no one will get it.
Trump has been claiming that California needs to reform its environmental regulations since long before the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, and FEMA funding has offered him a lever to try and enforce it. Republicans have followed suit, saying that they want to put conditions on aid for what House Speaker Mike Johnson desperately tried to repackage as a “man-made disaster.”