Democrats Boycott Vote on Trump Cabinet Pick Over Funding Freeze

“Make no mistake about it,” Schumer warned. “As long as Russell Vought is Donald Trump’s pick for OMB director, Americans can be virtually certain he will try again to illegally seize funding for their communities.”

Several other senators also spoke against Vought, tying him and his work on Project 2025 to Trump’s efforts to undermine federal funding appropriated and agreed to by Congress. The sudden freeze appeared to affect essential government services, and officials in multiple states reported having problems accessing programs such as Medicaid and Head Start.

In his chapter of Project 2025, Vought had written about how the president could have the power to slash government spending without the support of Congress, and his think tank the Center for Renewing America, or CRA, has repeatedly pushed the view that through “impoundment,” the president can pause, or even outright refuse to spend, the full amount of federally mandated funding that Congress has appropriated.