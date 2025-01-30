Trump Comes for School Funding Next in Disturbing Executive Order
Donald Trump has signed a vague executive order that would eliminate funding for any schools involved in what he considers “indoctrination.”
Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order that would defund schools that teach kids about “critical race theory” or gender.
The executive order “prohibits federal funding of the indoctrination of children which includes radical gender ideology and critical race theory in the classroom.”
“On day one, I will sign a new executive order to cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children,” Trump said on the campaign trail.
Critical race theory is a basic historical analysis of the social dynamics of this country, and has been part of educational curriculums for years. Republicans have recently latched on to it as a touchstone in their culture war, alleging that it only serves to make white students feel sad and uncomfortable when presented with facts.
It is unclear how the Education Department will go about determining which public schools are CRT schools and which aren’t.
Trump also goes after gender in his order, stating that local and federal officials should “file actions against teachers and school officials who sexually exploit minors or practice medicine without a license through ‘social transition’ practices.”
The president has ordered all this before his education secretary and former WWE executive, Linda McMahon, has even had a confirmation hearing.