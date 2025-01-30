Trump Just Made His Comments About D.C. Plane Crash so Much Worse
Donald Trump doubled down on blaming DEI in the worst way possible.
President Donald Trump made his declaration that the tragic, mid-air crash over Reagan National Airport that killed 67 people late Wednesday was the fault of President Joe Biden’s DEI policies before he was even briefed by the chief agency responsible for investigating the tragedy.
Hours after his initial comments, Trump was in the Oval Office Thursday signing another executive order, this time on aviation safety, linking diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives to the deadly accident.
The order called for a total review of “all hiring decisions and changes to safety protocols” made during the Biden administration, while also alleging the former president “egregiously rejected merit-based hiring, requiring all agencies to implement dangerous ‘diversity equity and inclusion’ tactics, and specifically recruiting individuals with ‘severe intellectual’ disabilities in the FAA.”
“This review shall include a systematic assessment of any deterioration in hiring standards and aviation safety standards and protocols during the Biden administration,” the order read.
But when pressed by reporters during the signing as to whether he legitimately believed that race or gender played into the tragedy, Trump simultaneously refused to disown the prejudiced statement and failed to express confidence in his administration’s own theory.
“It may have, I don’t know,” Trump said. “Incompetence might have played a role, we’ll let you know that.”
“You’re talking about extremely complex things, and if they don’t have a great brain—a great power of the brain, they’re not going to be very good at what they do and bad things will happen,” he added.
A preliminary safety report on the crash by the Federal Aviation Administration found that staffing at the airport’s air traffic control tower was “not normal for the time of day and volume of traffic,” relying on one individual instead of two to handle helicopter traffic as well as incoming and departing planes the night of the crash.
That would imply that the fault of the crash was a systemic issue, rather than the intellectual deficit of one individual as Trump suggested.
The National Transportation Safety Board did not have the opportunity to brief Trump until mid-afternoon. By then, Trump had already blamed DEI for the crash. He signed the executive order shortly after the briefing, despite the fact that the NTSB had warned they weren’t yet able to determine what had caused the crash.
“Our investigating team will be on scene as long as it takes in order to obtain all the perishable evidence and all the fact finding that is needed to come to a conclusion of probable cause,” NTSB Board Member Todd Inman told reporters Thursday afternoon. “Since we’re just beginning our investigation, we don’t have a great deal of information to share right now.”
“Our goal is to have a preliminary report within 30 days,” Inman added.
A U.S. military Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines passenger plane collided above Reagan National Airport just outside of Washington. The plane, a Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet operated by a subsidiary of American Airlines, was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members at the time of the crash, according to airline CEO Robert Isom.
Critics have pointed to an executive order-initiated federal hiring freeze as a potential tension point for the Federal Aviation Administration, at a time when the vast majority of the country’s air traffic control sites are significantly understaffed.
It is currently not clear whether the freeze directly affected the FAA. The order provided allowances for roles described as “public safety professionals.”