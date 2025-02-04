25-Year-Old Elon Musk Crony Has Total Control Over Treasury Payments
Marko Elez, a 25-year-old engineer linked to Elon Musk, is now rewriting the code for key Treasury Department payment systems.
One of Elon Musk’s handpicked operatives for his fake “Department of Government Efficiency” has been given complete access to critical payment systems at the Department of the Treasury, despite being only 25 years old.
Marko Elez, whose total work experience consists of working for Musk’s companies SpaceX and X (formerly Twitter), has administrator privileges on systems that are responsible for 95 percent of payments made by the U.S. government including Social Security checks, tax refunds, and virtually all contract payments, Wired reports. This contradicts earlier reports that Musk’s henchmen only had “read-only” access to Treasury data.
Wired, citing two unnamed sources, reports that Elez has the ability to write code on the Payment Automation Manager and Secure Payment System at the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, which control government payments that amount to more than a fifth of the U.S. economy. Elez’s level of access could allow him to bypass security measures and possibly cause irreversible damage to these systems. Talking Points Memo further reports that Elez has already used his power to significantly rewrite code for the payment systems.
“You could do anything with these privileges,” one source with knowledge of the systems told Wired, adding that they couldn’t see a reason that such access was necessary for hunting down fraud or assessing how payments are disbursed, as DOGE claims it is doing.
“Technically I don’t see why this couldn’t happen,” a federal IT worker told the magazine Monday regarding whether a DOGE worker would get such a level of government access. “If you would have asked me a week ago, I’d have told you that this kind of thing would never in a million years happen. But now, who the f*** knows.”
Musk and his cronies have already taken control of federal workers’ private data by installing an illegal commercial server at the Office of Personnel Management, giving them access to databases containing federal employees’ Social Security numbers, home addresses, medical histories, and other sensitive personal information. Senior government officials at OPM have even been locked out of employee databases.
Many, if not most, of Musk’s associates that he’s used in his government takeover are young and inexperienced young men between the ages of 19 and 26, like Elez. Whether the tech mogul or the people doing his bidding even have proper security clearances is not known, which would definitely make their efforts illegal, if they weren’t already. But with Donald Trump taking over federal law enforcement and prosecutors threatening critics of DOGE, who, if anyone, will take action?