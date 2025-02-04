Skip Navigation
Hafiz Rashid/
/

25-Year-Old Elon Musk Crony Has Total Control Over Treasury Payments

Marko Elez, a 25-year-old engineer linked to Elon Musk, is now rewriting the code for key Treasury Department payment systems.

Elon Musk holds a to-go cup while visiting the Capitol
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

One of Elon Musk’s handpicked operatives for his fake “Department of Government Efficiency” has been given complete access to critical payment systems at the Department of the Treasury, despite being only 25 years old.

Marko Elez, whose total work experience consists of working for Musk’s companies SpaceX and X (formerly Twitter), has administrator privileges on systems that are responsible for 95 percent of payments made by the U.S. government including Social Security checks, tax refunds, and virtually all contract payments, Wired reports. This contradicts earlier reports that Musk’s henchmen only had “read-only” access to Treasury data.

Wired, citing two unnamed sources, reports that Elez has the ability to write code on the Payment Automation Manager and Secure Payment System at the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, which control government payments that amount to more than a fifth of the U.S. economy. Elez’s level of access could allow him to bypass security measures and possibly cause irreversible damage to these systems. Talking Points Memo further reports that Elez has already used his power to significantly rewrite code for the payment systems.

“You could do anything with these privileges,” one source with knowledge of the systems told Wired, adding that they couldn’t see a reason that such access was necessary for hunting down fraud or assessing how payments are disbursed, as DOGE claims it is doing.

“Technically I don’t see why this couldn’t happen,” a federal IT worker told the magazine Monday regarding whether a DOGE worker would get such a level of government access. “If you would have asked me a week ago, I’d have told you that this kind of thing would never in a million years happen. But now, who the f*** knows.”

Musk and his cronies have already taken control of federal workers’ private data by installing an illegal commercial server at the Office of Personnel Management, giving them access to databases containing federal employees’ Social Security numbers, home addresses, medical histories, and other sensitive personal information. Senior government officials at OPM have even been locked out of employee databases.

Many, if not most, of Musk’s associates that he’s used in his government takeover are young and inexperienced young men between the ages of 19 and 26, like Elez. Whether the tech mogul or the people doing his bidding even have proper security clearances is not known, which would definitely make their efforts illegal, if they weren’t already. But with Donald Trump taking over federal law enforcement and prosecutors threatening critics of DOGE, who, if anyone, will take action?

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Roasted Over Huge Catch in His Canada and Mexico Tariff “Wins”

Donald Trump is being hit with a massive fact-check over his claims about the success of his tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

Donald Trump sits with his hands folded on his desk while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s eleventh-hour trade war with Canada and Mexico momentarily scrambled the U.S. economy in exchange for, apparently, nothing that America’s two neighbors weren’t already likely to offer.

Trump temporarily backed down Monday from imposing a 25 percent tariff hike on goods from Mexico after speaking with the nation’s leader, President Claudia Sheinbaum. In exchange for the dropped tariffs, Sheinbaum agreed to send 10,000 members of the country’s National Guard to deter drug trafficking between the two nations. But journalists were quick to point out that previous administrations had been able to get Mexico to send more troops and money without the volatile economic threat of tariffs.

“It seems like the trick to negotiating with Trump is to realize he doesn’t have any idea what the current facts are,” posted Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell on BlueSky. “‘Oh you want 10,000 troops?’ says world leader who already deployed 15K. ‘Great 10k it is.’”

Issuing 10,000 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border is almost routine at this point for America’s southern neighbor. In 2019, Mexico sent 15,000 troops to the border, and sent another 10,000 in 2021 to help with migration. In 2022, Mexico agreed to invest $1.5 billion to help Joe Biden upgrade the border, and in 2023 implemented 15 administrative actions to assist in America’s deportation of migrants.

Trump was also roasted for his lackluster arrangement with Canada, which saw Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commit to a $1.3 billion border plan—that was arranged in December. Trudeau also pledged to appoint a “fentanyl czar” and list cartels as terrorists, though just a fraction of America’s black-market fentanyl imports cross the nation’s northern border. Approximately 0.2 percent of America’s fentanyl seizures occur at the Canadian border, according to federal statistics.

During an appearance on CNN, Rampell summed up the situation nicely, arguing during a network roundtable that “Trump is trying to repackage the status quo as a victory.”

“That’s what the leaders of these foreign countries are learning,” Rampell said. “You don’t actually have to give Trump anything. You have to let him announce victory on TV.”

Further still, Rampell posited that Trump had, almost overnight, “tarnished our relationships with our allies, whose help we need to rein in China,” all while destabilizing the economy and making it an unattractive landscape for future investment.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot
Edith Olmsted/
/

The Proud Boys Just Lost Use of Their Own Name in the Funniest Way

A judge awarded the use of the group’s name and symbols to a church in Washington, D.C.

A member of the Proud Boys watches as group leader Enrique Tarrio speaks to reporters
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Proud Boys have lost the legal rights to their name to a Black church they attacked.

D.C. Superior Court Judge Tanya Bosier ruled Monday that the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church now owns the name and symbols of the violent white nationalist hate group, The New York Times reported.

The ruling is the outcome of an incident in December 2020. Fresh off a Supreme Court decision rejecting Texas’s bid to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election for Donald Trump, the Proud Boys took to the streets of Washington, where a violent confrontation with counterprotesters broke out.

During their march, members of the Proud Boys, including their leader, Enrique Tarrio, trespassed onto the church’s property and set its Black Lives Matter banner ablaze. Tarrio was arrested on vandalism charges on January 4 and was consequently not present for the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol just days later. He was still sentenced with seditious conspiracy for helping plan the riot.

In June 2023, D.C. Superior Court Judge Neal Kravitz ruled that the destruction of property at Metropolitan AME had been “highly orchestrated” and “hateful and overtly racist conduct,” and granted a $2.8 million default judgment against the Proud Boys—but the group never handed over the money.

Lawyers for the church then sought to satisfy that judgment by having the group hand over something of value: its name. The decision bars the Proud Boys from selling any merchandise with its name or associated symbols without the express permission of the church.

Tarrio, who was serving a 22-year sentence until Donald Trump pardoned him last month, was less than thrilled about the decision. He said in a statement that the judge should be impeached, and that the church should forfeit its nonprofit status.

“Their actions are a betrayal of justice,” Tarrio wrote in his statement. “I hold in contempt any motions, judgments and orders issued against me.”

In an interview with Alex Jones shortly after being released from prison, Tarrio promised “retribution” for Trump supporters being imprisoned for their crimes related to the January 6 riot.

“We’ve got to do everything in our power to make sure that the next four years sets us up for the next 100 years,” Tarrio said.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump’s Pick to Lead Counterterrorism Is a White Supremacist Dream

Donald Trump has picked Joe Kent to head the National Counterterrorism Center.

Donald Trump smiles weirdly as he signs an executive order at his desk in the Oval Office
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Yet another Trump appointee is in bed with white nationalists.

On Monday, President Trump nominated Joe Kent as director of the National Counterterrorism Center.

“Joe has hunted down terrorists and criminals his entire adult life. Above all, Joe knows the terrible cost of terrorism, losing his wonderful wife, Shannon, a Great American Hero, who was killed in the fight against ISIS,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Joe continues to honor her legacy by staying in the fight. Joe will help us keep America safe by eradicating all terrorism, from the jihadists around the World, to the cartels in our backyard.”

Kent’s nomination immediately raised alarm, as multiple people pointed to reporting from years ago documenting his very real connections to extremist groups.  

Kent, who previously challenged Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington state in the August 2 primary, has “courted prominent white nationalists and posed recently for a photograph with a media personality who has previously described Adolf Hitler as a ‘complicated historical figure’ who ‘many people misunderstand,’” the Associated Press reported in 2022.

The media personality in question was none other than online white supremacist Nick Fuentes, who endorsed Kent’s congressional campaign in 2022. That same year, campaign finance disclosures showed that Kent paid known Proud Boy and formerly convicted stalker Graham Jorgensen $11,375 for “consulting.” Oath Keeper Wendy Rogers endorsed Kent, and Christian nationalist Joey Gibson spoke at one of his fundraisers.

These relationships are not coincidental. Kent shares many of the same hateful ideologies with these people.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with there being a white people special interest group,” he said in an interview with the American Populist Union.

Kent will likely bring these views and more to the counterterrorism position if confirmed by the Senate.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Spineless Republicans Cave to Trump and Advance RFK Jr. Confirmation

Every single Republican on the committee thought anti-vax, conspiracy-lover Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would make a good health secretary.

Senator Bill Cassidy and RFK Jr. look like they're about to shake hands in the Capitol
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Senate Finance Committee voted to advance Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination for secretary of health and human services Tuesday in a narrow 14–13 vote, with every Republican voting for the nomination and every Democrat voting against it.

Senator Bill Cassidy, a Republican and medical doctor, announced his support for Kennedy Tuesday morning in a shocking X post after previously being open about his reservations. Kennedy has a reputation as a staunch anti-vaxxer, and Cassidy had urged the nominee to disavow comments that vaccines cause autism, which has been thoroughly debunked.

Now Kennedy’s nomination will go to the full Senate, where he will likely be confirmed, as no Senate Republicans have publicly spoken out against him despite numerous allegations of sexual abuse, including a new revelation Monday that he paid nearly $1 million to settle a sexual misconduct claim from an employee at his anti-vaccination nonprofit, Children’s Health Defense, in 2020.

Former Vice President Mike Pence has been a staunch opponent of Kennedy’s nomination, attacking his wishy-washy views on abortion and even releasing a video montage last week highlighting Donald Trump’s criticisms of Kennedy when he was an independent candidate for president in early 2024.

In his confirmation hearings, though, Kennedy has hinted at restricting access to the abortion pill mifepristone, which indicates that he’s now fully behind Trump and the Republican Party’s anti-choice policies. That would be enough for Kennedy to be confirmed by the Republican-majority Senate, putting him in position to carry out his and the right wing’s extreme views on public health.

This story has been updated.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

How Much RFK Jr. Paid a Sexual Misconduct Accuser to Stay Silent

New details have emerged on one of the sexual misconduct accusations against Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gestures while speaking during his Senate confirmation hearing
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. paid nearly $1 million to settle a sexual misconduct case brought by one of the employees at his anti-vax nonprofit, Children’s Health Defense.

The woman who accused Kennedy was roped into a nondisclosure agreement in 2020, according to sources that spoke with Mediaite.

Kennedy was tapped by Donald Trump to head the Department of Health and Human Services. During his confirmation hearings last week, Kennedy categorically denied what he described as “frivolous, unfounded allegations” against him.

“I entered into confidentiality and nondisclosure agreements to prohibit these individuals from continuing to make these allegations,” Kennedy said at the time.

The 71-year-old was further pressed on the matter by Senate Democrats in a series of follow-up questions after the hearings. That’s when Kennedy plainly admitted to at least one incident in which he settled a case over inappropriate behavior.

Two of the questions submitted to Kennedy by Democrats read as follows:

“Yes or no, have you ever reached a settlement agreement with an individual or organization that accused you of misconduct or inappropriate behavior?”

“Yes or no, have you ever agreed to or been subject to a non-disclosure agreement with any individual or organization?”

Kennedy answered yes to each one, but volunteered no follow-up details.

It’s not the only time that sexual misconduct details have emerged about the conspiratorial political hopeful, however. In 2024, Kennedy was accused of (and sort of apologized for) groping his children’s babysitter, Eliza Cooney, in the late 1990s.

The myriad details of Kennedy’s private life—as well as his virulent anti-vax prerogatives—have given pause to a number of lawmakers on the Hill responsible for confirming him. Kennedy has publicly admitted to dumping a dead bear cub in Central Park, believed the 2004 presidential election was stolen from Democrat John Kerry, peddled conspiracies that the CIA killed his uncle, chainsawed off the head of a dead whale (per his daughter Kick Kennedy), and late last month was described by his cousin Caroline Kennedy as a “predator” who is “addicted to attention and power.”

In a disclosure form filed for his nomination, Kennedy claimed that he had resigned as chairman and chief legal counsel of Children’s Health Defense in December. He made roughly $326,000 for just three months of work at the nonprofit in 2023, according to the group’s 990 form that year. The same disclosure form revealed that the outspoken vaccine critic made roughly $10 million over the last year related to speaking fees, dividends from his vaccine lawsuits, and leading Children’s Health Defense.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Trade War Begins as China Hits Back at Tariffs

Donald Trump’s dumb trade war has begun with at least one country.

Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

China has retaliated with tariffs of its own on American products after Donald Trump’s 10 percent tariffs against the country went into effect Tuesday.

China’s Ministry of Finance announced the same day that it would levy a 15 percent tax on certain types of coal and liquefied natural gas, as well as a 10 percent tariff on agricultural machinery, crude oil, large-displacement cars, and pickup trucks coming from the United States.

In addition, China’s customs administration and Ministry of Commerce announced new export controls on several metal products and related technologies. These include tungsten, used in industrial and defense projects, and tellurium, which is used to make solar cells. The ministry also added two American companies to its unreliable entities list: the biotechnology firm Illumina and clothing company PVH Group, which owns Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.

Also, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said it had begun an investigation into Google for violating the country’s anti-monopoly laws. The search engine is not available in China and has minimal operations there.

While Trump’s tariffs target $450 billion worth of Chinese goods, China’s tariffs only target about $20 billion of American products, about 12 percent of the total imported from the U.S. to Beijing. Thus they appear to be more about sending a message to the U.S. and other countries. On Sunday, China pledged to take “corresponding countermeasures” by filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization and “resolutely defend its rights.”

On Monday, stocks took a slide as a result of Trump’s tariffs before Canada and Mexico secured one-month delays. The markets were volatile on Tuesday, although the full impact of China’s measures have yet to be felt. Trump said Monday that he would be speaking with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping soon and may either walk away claiming victory or vowing to take this trade war further.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Rubio Floats Dark Plan to Deport U.S. Citizens to Third Country

Marco Rubio proudly announced the possibility of deporting anyone in detention or in prison—including Americans.

Marco Rubio speaks during his swearing-in ceremony as secretary of state
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump and Marco Rubio may soon put a penal colony in El Salvador.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Rubio and El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele announced they’d reached an agreement to “outsource” U.S. prisoners to El Salvador’s mega-prison.

“We can send them, and he will put them in his jails,” Rubio said in regard to foreign nationals detained for violating U.S. immigration laws. “And he’s also offered to do the same for dangerous criminals currently in custody and serving their sentences in the United States, even though they’re U.S. citizens or legal residents.” The agreement was initially supposed to cover alleged gang members.

“We have offered the United States of America the opportunity to outsource part of its prison system,” Bukele wrote on X. “We are willing to take in only convicted criminals (including convicted U.S. citizens) into our mega-prison (CECOT) in exchange for a fee. The fee would be relatively low for the U.S. but significant for us, making our entire prison system sustainable.”

While some cheered the move, others reacted with a mix of shock and horror. Salvadoran opposition party member Manuel Flores stated that El Salvador housing U.S. prisoners would show that the country is America’s “backyard to dump the garbage.”

“Bukele is an all-time supervillain. We haven’t had a comprador like this since Chiang Kai-Shek,” criminology lecturer Emmy Rākete wrote on X. “Turning your country into a private black site torture-for-profit operation is a world-historical kind of evil.”

El Salvador’s prisons have been noted for sweeping human rights violations, incarcerated labor, and inhumane conditions.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Does Elon Musk Even Have Security Clearance to Access Sensitive Data?

Elon Musk is rooting around highly sensitive data, and he might not even have been properly vetted.

Elon Musk pumps his fists while walking on stage during Donald Trump’s inauguration parade
Matt McClain/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Elon Musk is now considered a “special government employee” by the White House. But exactly what kind of access that provides—and whether he has appropriate security clearance to access the nation’s most sensitive data—is still unclear to even top officials in the Trump administration.

CNN’s chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins pressed the issue during a briefing Monday, grilling White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt as to whether the world’s richest man had received a clearance or a background check to operate within the federal government.

“Can you confirm that Elon Musk is a special government employee?” Collins asked. “And what kind of security clearance does he have?”

“I can confirm he’s a special government employee,” Leavitt replied. “I can also confirm that he has abided by all applicable federal laws. As for his security clearance, I’m not sure, but I can check back with you.”

“Did he pass a background check, do you know?” Collins continued.

“I don’t know about the security clearance, but I can check,” Leavitt repeated.

Leavitt was also unaware as to whether Musk’s team—which consists of young people between the ages of 19 and 24—had received their own security clearances.

“I don’t, no, but again, I can check on that for you,” Leavitt said.

A special government employee is “anyone who works, or is expected to work, for the government for 130 days or less in a 365-day period,” according to the Justice Department.

Musk and his staffers at the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, have had seemingly unfettered access to federal databases containing Social Security numbers, home addresses, medical histories, and other sensitive data.

Last week, Musk’s team was spotted installing a commercial email server into the Office of Personnel Management, in what many considered to be a massive security risk. The server gave the uncleared team potential access to onboarding, job performance reviews, and government employee health care details, which could violate HIPAA laws.

“China and Russia are literally trying to hack us every day, and we just gave all this data over to somebody that’s not been properly vetted,” an OPM staffer told the substack Musk Watch on Monday.

“What [Musk is] doing will put so many government employees at risk. It’s not at all what the office is intended for,” a former OPM director told the digital publication. “I just can’t believe what I’m seeing.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

Tulsi Gabbard Gets Closer to Confirmation as Senior Republican Caves

Donald Trump’s most dangerous nominee could be confirmed.

Senator Susan Collins speaks during Tulsi Gabbard’s confirmation hearing
Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Tulsi Gabbard’s bid for national director of intelligence has gained a key supporter, in the form of “serial disappointer” Maine Senator Susan Collins, flipping an essential Republican holdout on one of Donald Trump’s most dangerous nominees.

In a statement Monday, Collins said that Gabbard had eased some of her concerns about her nomination, such that she could now support Trump’s disastrous pick.

“After extensive consideration of her nomination, I will support Tulsi Gabbard to be the Director of National Intelligence,” Collins said.

“As one of the principal authors of the Intelligence Reform and Terrorism Prevention Act of 2004 that established this coordinating position, I understand the critical role the DNI plays in the Intelligence Community. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, however, has become far larger than it was designed to be, and Ms. Gabbard shares my vision of returning the agency to its intended size.”

Ahead of Gabbard’s hearing last week, Collins had expressed dissatisfaction with Gabbard’s critique of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which allows intelligence officials to conduct surveillance operations on foreign targets and Americans without a warrant.

During the open hearing, Collins had also appeared frustrated when Gabbard refused to call whistleblower Edward Snowden a traitor before the Senate committee. Suddenly, it seems, Collins had a change of heart, though it’s unclear if they spoke more extensively since Gabbard’s hearings on Thursday.

“In response to my questions during our discussion in my office and at the open hearing, as well as through her explanation at the closed hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Ms. Gabbard addressed my concerns regarding her views on Edward Snowden,” Collins said. “I look forward to working with Ms. Gabbard to strengthen our national security.”

While many are disappointed by Collins’s change of heart, few can be surprised.

“You know there’s an old saying in soccer, in English football: It’s the hope that kills you,” said Joe Scarborough of MSNBC’s Morning Joe Tuesday. “I suspect they have a similar saying in Maine about Susan Collins.”

“Susan Collins never misses an opportunity to disappoint. She’s a serial disappointer. And Tulsi Gabbard rarely misses an opportunity to get it wrong,” said Richard Haass, the former president of the Council on Foreign Relations, on Morning Joe.

Representative Sean Casten, a Democrat from Illinois, went straight for the jugular.

“Why bother even being a senator if you think Tulsi Gabbard is fit for DNI? Just admit you’re a g-d rubber stamp for a felonious rapist,” Casten wrote in a post on X Monday.

