Trump Completes USAID Takeover by Installing This Stooge at the Top
One of the worst people possible has taken over the U.S. aid agency.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday he’s now in charge of the US Agency for International Development, just hours after billionaire Elon Musk announced Donald Trump had signed off on shutting the agency down.
“I’m the acting director of USAID,” Rubio told reporters on a visit to El Salvador, criticizing the agency’s “insubordination” with the country’s national interests.
“It’s a completely unresponsive agency. It’s supposed to respond to policy directives with the State Department, and it refuses to do so,” Rubio said. “Every dollar we spend and every program we fund, that program will be aligned with the national interest of the United States. USAID has a history of sort of ignoring that.”
The decades-old independent agency has been a target for both Musk and Trump in recent days, who claim that its work—which is carried out in more than 60 countries—is a waste of government funding. On Monday, USAID employees were told to stay home.
Rubio told reporters that USAID will undergo intense review under his oversight.
“These are taxpayer dollars and we owe the American people the assurance that every dollar we are spending abroad is being spent on something that furthers our national interest,” he said.
This is a developing story.