Trump’s Plan to Ethnically Cleanse Gaza Stuns the Entire World
Donald Trump’s newest comments on Gaza went a step too far for the international community.
Donald Trump’s foolish pledge to take over the Gaza strip was quickly slammed by major world leaders, including American allies.
The president said Tuesday in a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the “U.S. will take over the Gaza strip” and send its Palestinian residents to “beautiful area with homes and safety … so that they can live out their lives in peace and harmony,” boasting that he would turn the territory into “the Riviera of the Middle East.”
Trump’s plan for ethnic cleansing was immediately panned by the U.S.’s Arab allies. Egypt’s foreign ministry said in a statement that Gaza needed to be rebuilt “without moving the Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip.” Saudi Arabia also issued a statement reaffirming its desire for a Palestinian state as a “firm, steadfast and unwavering position,” contradicting Trump’s statements about the Gulf country earlier in the day.
“The kingdom of Saudi Arabia also stresses what it had previously announced regarding its absolute rejection of infringement on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, whether through Israeli settlement policies, annexation of Palestinian lands or efforts to displace the Palestinian people from their land,” the Saudi statement said.
China also criticized Trump’s harebrained idea, stressing that it supports a two-state solution.
“We oppose the forced relocation of people in Gaza and hope that the relevant parties will take the ceasefire and post-war governance in Gaza as an opportunity to push the Palestinian issue back on the right track,” said Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Turkey, a member of NATO with U.S. military bases, harshly criticized Trump’s plan, with the country’s foreign minister calling Trump’s plan to deport Gaza’s Palestinians to neighboring countries “unacceptable.”
“Deportation (of Palestinians) is something neither we nor the region can accept. Even thinking of it is absurd. Even launching a debate on it is wrong,” Hakan Fidan told the state-run Anadolu Agency.
Of course, the people actually living in Gaza are not fans of the idea either. Palestinians of all factions came out against Trump’s ethnic cleansing scheme, with Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri saying the president’s remarks “are ridiculous and absurd, and any ideas of this kind are capable of igniting the region. We consider them [the plan] a recipe for generating chaos and tension in the region because the people of Gaza will not allow such plans to pass.”
Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority, said, “These calls represent a serious violation of international law. Peace and stability will not be achieved in the region without establishing a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital on the borders of 1967, based on the two-state solution.”
Perhaps Palestine’s U.N. envoy Riyad Mansour put it best.
“For those who want to send the Palestinian people to a ‘nice place’, allow them to go back to their original homes in what is now Israel,” Mansour said, using Trump’s own words. “The Palestinian people want to rebuild Gaza because this is where we belong.”
Trump’s plan has even drawn skepticism from Republicans in Congress, with Senators Lindsey Graham, John Thune, Josh Hawley, and others puzzled at the idea. It’s going to be a hard sell for the president to convince his “America First” supporters, let alone the rest of the country, to invade, ethnically cleanse, and then occupy Gaza against the will of its long-suffering people.