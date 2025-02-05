Even Lindsey Graham Thinks Trump’s Plan for Gaza Goes Too Far

Wired, citing two unnamed sources, reports that Elez has the ability to write code on the Payment Automation Manager and Secure Payment System at the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, which control government payments that amount to more than a fifth of the U.S. economy. Elez’s level of access could allow him to bypass security measures and possibly cause irreversible damage to these systems. Talking Points Memo further reports that Elez has already used his power to significantly rewrite code for the payment systems.

“You could do anything with these privileges,” one source with knowledge of the systems told Wired, adding that they couldn’t see a reason that such access was necessary for hunting down fraud or assessing how payments are disbursed, as DOGE claims it is doing.

“Technically I don’t see why this couldn’t happen,” a federal IT worker told the magazine Monday regarding whether a DOGE worker would get such a level of government access. “If you would have asked me a week ago, I’d have told you that this kind of thing would never in a million years happen. But now, who the f*** knows.”