Lawyer Rips Trump’s DOJ in Resignation Letter Over Eric Adams Charges
Assistant U.S. Attorney Hagan Scotten didn’t hold back.
The lead prosecutor assigned to New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s public corruption case resigned Friday, in a mic-drop statement slamming the Department of Justice official who thought he’d be stupid enough to drop the charges at Donald Trump’s behest.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Hagan Scotten wrote a scathing letter to acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, who earlier this week had ordered federal prosecutors in New York to drop the charges against Adams alleging he had sought out and taken bribes from the Turkish government.
Bove argued that the prosecution would interfere with Adams’s ability to execute Trump’s crackdown on immigration. It seems the DOJ sought to remove the charges to ensure Adams’s compliance with enacting Trump’s mass deportations in his sanctuary city.
Scotten, a graduate of Harvard Law School who was awarded two bronze stars for his service as a troop commander in Iraq, made sure to set the record straight, telling Bove that he was nobody’s fool.
“I have received correspondence indicating that I refused your order to move to dismiss the indictment against Eric Adams without prejudice, subject to certain conditions, including the express possibility of reinstatement of the indictment. That is not exactly correct,” Scotten wrote.
“The U.S. Attorney, Danielle R. Sassoon, never asked me to file such a motion, and I therefore never had an opportunity to refuse. But I am entirely in agreement with her decision not to do so,” he wrote.
Sassoon, a Trump appointee with a solid conservative record, joined a cascade of resignations Thursday over the order to drop the charges. She revealed that Adams’s lawyers had requested a quid pro quo agreement and that her office had been planning to bring forward a superseding indictment against Adams.
“There is a tradition in public service of resigning in a last-ditch effort to head off a serious mistake. Some will view the mistake you are committing here in the light of their generally negative views of the new Administration. I do not share those views,” Scotten continued.
“I can even understand how a Chief Executive whose background is in business and politics might see the contemplated dismissal-with-leverage as a good, if distasteful, deal. But any assistant U.S. attorney would know that our laws and traditions do not allow using the prosecutorial power to influence other citizens, much less elected officials, in this way.
“If no lawyer within earshot of the President is willing to give him that advice, then I expect you will eventually find someone who is enough of a fool, or enough of a coward, to file your motion. But it was never going to be me,” Scotten concluded.
Read his full letter here.