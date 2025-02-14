Elon Musk’s DOGE Website Is Already Getting Hacked
The DOGE.gov website is such a coding disaster that pretty much anyone can take over.
The DOGE website is wide open and vulnerable to hackers, according to reporting from 404 Media. Two coders had already infiltrated the site and left their own messages on it at the time of 404’s reporting on Thursday evening: “THis is a joke of a .gov site,” said one, and “THESE ‘EXPERTS’ LEFT THEIR DATABASE OPEN -roro” said another.
This will be unsurprising to anyone who has visited the DOGE.gov website since its inception—it looks like a high schooler could’ve made it. 404’s Jason Koebler previously referred to it as “just a Wordpress theme placeholder page.”
Anonymous experts told 404 Media that the DOGE.gov website is supported by a Cloudflare page outside of government servers, making it easily accessible to third-party hackers.
“Feels like it was completely slapped together,” one of the sources said. “Tons of errors and details leaked in the page source code.”
Musk has yet to comment on the hacks as he continues promising “transparency.”