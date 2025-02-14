Elon Musk’s DOGE Website Is Already Getting Hacked

This will be unsurprising to anyone who has visited the DOGE.gov website since its inception—it looks like a high schooler could’ve made it. 404’s Jason Koebler previously referred to it as “just a Wordpress theme placeholder page.”

Anonymous experts told 404 Media that the DOGE.gov website is supported by a Cloudflare page outside of government servers, making it easily accessible to third-party hackers.

“Feels like it was completely slapped together,” one of the sources said. “Tons of errors and details leaked in the page source code.”