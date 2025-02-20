Deeply Unfunny Man JD Vance Says Telling Jokes Makes Him a Man
JD Vance tried to define masculinity.
JD Vance has weighed in on what he thinks masculinity is, and it’s one big joke.
During an interview to kick off the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington Thursday, Vance pontificated over what makes him a man.
“I think about like, ‘What is the essence of masculinity?’ You could answer this in so many different ways,” Vance said. “But when I think about me and my guy friends, we really like to tell jokes to one another.”
It’s entirely possible that the simple question caught him off guard. After all, Vance has been more or less shunned from the public eye since entering office, in favor of Donald Trump’s actual favorite Elon Musk. So maybe he’s just warming up to answering questions again.
Vance’s comment is particularly ironic considering that on the campaign trail, the ineffectual vice president demonstrated time and time again that he’s actually too hostile to deliver a joke, let alone a funny one.
There are those of us who still remember his weak attempt to rib cancel culture over his choice of Diet Mountain Dew. Or his sexist “childless cat lady” comment. Vance claimed it was just a joke, but in reality, it stood only to demonstrate his actual approach to manhood, what Ginny Hogan for The Nation called his “insecure, backward-looking, and grievance-driven” brand of masculinity.