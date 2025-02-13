Trump Kicks Off Global Trade War With New Tariffs

“India traditionally is just about the highest country, tariffs,” Trump said in a taped playback that the White House did not allow to be broadcast live from the Oval Office. “They’re at the top of the pack.”

Trump also highlighted what he perceived to be poor trade dynamics with the European Union and Canada, suggesting once again that America’s northern neighbor could become the country’s “fifty-first state” while referring to its outgoing leader as “Governor Trudeau.”

“Whatever they’re charging us, we’ll charge them,” the president said, bringing up Harley Davidson’s manufacturing issues with the country. Trump also promised that “prices will stay the same, go down,” or “go up short-term” as a result of the tariffs, that the nation will see an influx of jobs, and that “farmers will be helped very much.”