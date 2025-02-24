Skip Navigation
MAGA Celebrates Trump’s Deranged Pick for FBI Deputy Director

Donald Trump has appointed right-wing podcaster Dan Bongino to a powerful position in the FBI.

Doanld Trump smiles during a press conference.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump named right-wing talking head and MAGA hardliner Dan Bongino as deputy director of the FBI on Sunday—and received congratulations from some of the worst people.

“Dan Bongino, a man of incredible love and passion for our Country, has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI, by the man who will be the best ever Director, Kash Patel,” Trump wrote Sunday evening on Truth Social. “He was a member of the New York Police Department (New York’s Finest!), a highly respected Special Agent with the United States Secret Service, and is now one of the most successful Podcasters in the Country, something he is willing and prepared to give up in order to serve. Working with our great new United States Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and Director Patel, Fairness, Justice, Law and Order will be brought back to America, and quickly. Congratulations Dan!”

The appointment of the former Fox News host who once declared his entire life is “about owning the libs” drew applause from some of MAGA’s most reprehensible footsoldiers.

“Even the WWE never constructed a tag-team better than: KASH / BONGINO,” former Representative Matt Gaetz wrote on X. “We are making @FBI great again!”

“Huge congrats to my friend @dbongino. No better patriot or professional,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote. “Patel-Bongino atop the FBI is pure [fire emoji].”

“This. Is. EVERYTHING!!” said known Trump groupie Lauren Boebert.

Others outside of the MAGA inner circle are horrified by the pick.

“Trump has chosen grifters to lead the FBI. Kash Patel sells “K$SH” branded merch, vaccine reversal pills,” Senator Chris Murphy wrote on X. “Dan Bongino’s entire show is telling listeners the world is ending so they buy the dozens of survivalist products he sells. I know this feels like a bad dream. It isn’t.”

/
/

Mass Chaos as Trump Officials Tell Workers to Ignore Elon Musk’s Email

Some federal agencies are telling employees to forget about that ominous email ultimatum from Elon Musk.

Elon Musk sitting on a chair on the stage at CPAC. He's dressed like a tool with a black MAGA hat, a heavy gold chain, and absurd red and black sunglasses.
Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images

After Elon Musk issued an ultimatum Saturday for federal employees to explain five things they accomplished last week or lose their jobs, several Trump appointees at federal agencies told their employees not to comply with the demand.

Musk posted on X Saturday afternoon that “Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week. Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation.”

Shortly afterwards, federal workers received an email from the Office of Personnel Management, asking them to email five bullet points listing their accomplishments from the previous week and copy their managers. Many federal agencies then told their employees not to respond, including the Department of Defense, the FBI, the State Department, and other intelligence agencies.

Newly confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel instructed the bureau’s employees not to respond as well, saying that the agency’s leadership would handle responding to the bureau and coordinating employee reviews tailed to the FBI. The State Department also issued a statement that “no employee is obligated to report their activities outside of their Department chain of command.”

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard also told the intelligence agencies that she oversees not to respond to the email due to “the inherently sensitive and classified nature of our work.”

The Department of Defense followed suit, as Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Darin Selnick told employees that “when and if required, the Department will coordinate responses to the email you have received from OPM. For now, please pause any response to the OPM email titled ‘What did you do last week.”

Some agency heads, like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the Department of Health and Human Services, told their employees to comply with the email. His instructions contradicted the department’s acting general counsel, Sean Keveney, causing confusion before new directives from the department’s leadership Sunday night told employees to “pause activities” on the request until noon Monday.

“I’ll be candid with you. Having put in over 70 hours of work last week advancing Administration’s priorities, I was personally insulted to receive the below email,” Keveney said in an email viewed by the Associated Press.

Employee unions across many agencies responded angrily to Musk’s ultimatum.

“We believe that employees have no obligation to respond to this plainly unlawful email absent other lawful direction,” said Everett Kelley, president of the 800,000-member American Federation of Government Employees, in a letter to the Trump administration. He also requested an apology from OPM to all federal employees, calling Musk “unelected and unhinged.”

Musk is exercising some kind of power play across the federal government with his demand. It remains to be seen whether others in the Trump administration, including the president himself, will ever push back against a tech mogul who doesn’t seem to see many, if any, limits on his own power.

/
/

Judge Rules Trump Can Demolish USAID as He Pleases

A federal judge has allowed Donald Trump to proceed with gutting the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Aid workers in Ethiopia move large bags of yellow lentils labelled USAID. (There is a giant wall of them.)
Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Aid workers in Ethiopia move bags of yellow lentils, June 16, 2021.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, who previously described the Trump administration’s orders to USAID employees as a total “mess,” on Friday allowed the president to move forward with gutting the agency.

Nichols removed his block on the mass firing spree, ruling that plaintiffs’ “overstated” the harm caused by Trump’s actions. Trump is now allowed to continue with his slashing of USAID, which he wrongly alleges is a woke, corrupt, communist entity.USAID will move forward on placing an estimated 2,200 workers on leave, after already making 500 do so during the first freeze.

“Weighing plaintiffs’ assertions on these questions against the government’s is like comparing apples to oranges,” Nichols said in his 26-page order. “Where one side claims that USAID’s operations are essential to human flourishing and the other side claims they are presently at odds with it, it simply is not possible for the Court to conclude, as a matter of law or equity, that the public interest favors or disfavors an injunction.”

“They will be locked out of all computer systems, all payment systems, email systems, as well as systems that inform them of security threats,” Karla Gilbride, the recently fired general counsel of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, warned last week. “This would imperil their safety, the operations of USAID and their institutional partners, and it adds to the instability of these already unstable regions.”

“Once the agency is dissolved, it cannot be put back together again.”

Nichols, a Trump appointee, was unconvinced.

/
/

Trump’s Real (and Hilarious) Feelings About Musk Revealed in New Book

Donald Trump reportedly demanded “what the f**k is wrong” with Elon Musk.

Elon Musk gestures and speaks in the Oval Office while Donald Trump sits at his desk
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump joins the rest of the world in wanting to know what on Earth is wrong with Elon Musk.

In his new book All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America, author Michael Wolff wrote that Trump was bewildered by the bafflingly lame behavior of the billionaire technocrat, The Daily Beast reported Friday.

Wolff documented Trump’s disturbed reaction to Musk’s wild appearance at a campaign rally in October that marked the president’s triumphant return to Butler, Pennsylvania, where an assassin had attempted to end his life months earlier.

An exuberant Musk was called onto the stage, where he jumped up and down and thrust his arms into the air. As he leapt around, his too-tight “Occupy Mars” t-shirt slid up to reveal a pale stomach. Shortly after, Musk declared himself “dark MAGA.”

Trump was “bewildered” by Musk, Wolff wrote.

“What the f*** is wrong with this guy?” Trump reportedly asked. “And why doesn’t his shirt fit?”

These important questions remain unanswered as yet, while Musk embarks on his takeover of the federal government. As DOGE fires (and in some cases rehires) essential government employees, and lies about slashing massive government contracts, Musk has continued his cringey crusade to become the MAGA mascot.

“I am become meme,” Musk declared during an off-putting appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference Thursday. But if Trump’s comments are any indication, Musk isn’t a meme; he’s a joke. And everyone is laughing but him.

Read more about Trump and Musk’s relationship:
Bad News for Trump as Brutal New Polls Show Him and Elon Musk Sinking
/
/

Trump Declares Himself the Law in Fight With Democratic Governor

Donald Trump threatened Maine Governor Janet Mills after she said she’d see him in court.

Donald Trump yells and points while speaking at the presidential podium.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump got into an argument with the Maine Governor Janet Mills, a Democrat, during an address Friday to the nation’s governors in the White House dining room. 

During his remarks, Trump referenced his executive order banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports, and singled out Maine for going against his order, directly calling out Mills, who didn’t back down.  

“Are you not going to comply with it?” Trump asked Mills.

“I’m complying with state and federal law,” Mills replied. 

“Well, we are the federal law,” Trump said, and continued to speak over Mills. “You better do it, because you’re not going to get any federal funding at all if you don’t.” 

“See you in court,” Mills replied, cutting into Trump’s rant. 

“Good, I’ll see you in court. I look forward to that. That should be a real easy one. And enjoy your life after governor because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics,” Trump said

On Thursday, Trump made similar threats against Maine at the Republican Governor’s Association Dinner, saying, “We’re not going to give them any federal money. They are still saying, ‘we want men to play in women’s sports.’”

Trump’s Thursday comments came after a Republican state representative in Maine, Laurel Libby, criticized a transgender high school athlete on her Facebook page, drawing the ire of Maine’s Democrats. Libby also criticized the state’s Democrats on a conservative radio show this week, suggesting that Maine schools that allow transgender athletes to compete in girls’ sports should lose government funding. 

“I think that’s really the only thing that will ensure we have biological females competing in sports against other biological females,” Libby said to conservative radio host Todd Starnes. “I don’t think that the Democratic majority is going to listen to reason until money talks, and that includes the federal funding getting yanked for Maine schools.”

Before her in-person verbal fight with Trump, Mills had issued a statement earlier on Friday responding to Trump’s comments to Republican governors. 

“If the President attempts to unilaterally deprive Maine school children of the benefit of Federal funding, my Administration and the Attorney General will take all appropriate and necessary legal action to restore that funding and the academic opportunity it provides,” Mills’s statement read. “The State of Maine will not be intimidated by the President’s threats.”

Trump’s comment to Mills on Friday was a brazen attempt to intimidate her, and his proclamation that “we are the federal law” is a disturbing look at how he views his authority in his second term as president—beyond reproach, or any checks and balances.

/
/

Trump’s Latest Health Care Claim Will Make Your Head Spin

Donald Trump pushed a bogus claim about Amish people.

Donald Trump holds up his fists while speaking during a press conference at the White House
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump seems to have bought into a health conspiracy that encourages Americans to live more like the Pennsylvania Dutch Amish.

“The autism stat—and you hear different numbers, but it’s thousands. They say between 10 and 20 thousand,” Trump said Friday during a National Governors Association meeting at the White House. “If you go back 15 years ago, we had, like, nobody. It was one in 20,000. Now we have one in 34 … kids have autism.”

That is, however, not correct. In 2014, a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that autism existed within the general population at a rate of one in 45. By 2023, the agency reported that the number for adults had remained the same, but that one in 36 children had the disorder.

But the president’s bold solution for skirting autism raised some eyebrows.

“The Pennsylvania Dutch, they don’t do anything and they’re amazingly healthy,” Trump said, offering the Pennsylvania ethnic group’s lifestyle as a potential model to avoid the disorder.

Trump could have gotten the idea from a conspiracy theory floating in right-wing spheres that claims Amish people have a longer life expectancy than regular people due to their unvaccinated status—which has already been thoroughly baked into autism conspiracies—and a steady diet of unprocessed milk.

(Reminder that pasteurized milk, which has been roundly condemned by health conspiracists, is just milk that has been warmed up. The pasteurization process doesn’t even reach a temperature that would boil the milk, but it does remove harmful bacteria such as salmonella, listeria, and e. coli that can collect on a cow’s udder or remain in its milk by way of its living conditions and exposure to manure.)

Despite being practically eradicated on the national stage thanks to vaccines, Ohio saw a sudden outbreak of measles in 2014. Nearly 400 cases of the highly contagious and potentially fatal disease were reported across nine counties, with 99 percent of those affected living in Amish communities, according to a retroactive study published in The New England Journal of Medicine. The sudden surge in disease actually prompted roughly a third of the community—some 10,000 people—to receive the measles jab.

Since their invention, vaccines have proven to be one of the greatest accomplishments of modern medicine. The medical shots are so effective at preventing illness that they have practically eradicated some of the worst diseases from our collective culture, from rabies to polio and smallpox—a fact that has possibly fooled some into believing that the viruses and their complications aren’t a significant threat for the average, health-conscious individual.

And the Amish don’t experience decreased rates of autism due to their lifestyles, either. Several studies have found that rates of autism within the Amish community are comparable to that of the general population, while other studies have indicated that the reclusive community’s cultural sensitivities around reporting may prevent autism from being identified early in Amish youth.

Developments in medical and therapeutic research have expanded the criteria for autism, effectively increasing diagnoses and making the disorder seem more prevalent than it was in the past.

/
/

Elon Musk Is Trying to Buy a Key State Supreme Court Election

Elon Musk’s PAC is dumping money into the crucial race.

Elon Musk gestures while sitting onstage at CPAC
Jason C. Andrew/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Elon Musk is throwing big bucks behind the Republican candidate in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race, in an effort to ensure that the state, which swung narrowly for Donald Trump, remains steered by conservatives.

Musk’s America PAC dropped $1 million to increase voter turnout for Waukesha County Circuit Judge Brad Schimel, the conservative contender in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election. That single seat on the seven-member panel will determine whether the court is controlled by Democrats or Republicans, at a time when the judicial system has emerged as the only check on Trump’s agenda.

While there are several reasons why Musk would back a candidate in this particular race, the only one he’s outright said is that he hopes to influence how the state holds its elections.

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court ruled in July that voters could return their absentee ballots via drop boxes around the state. Musk didn’t like that one bit.

In a post on X in January, Musk urged Wisconsin residents to “vote Republican for the Wisconsin Supreme Court to prevent voting fraud!”

A Republican majority on Wisconsin’s Supreme Court would undoubtedly shape its answer to some of the hefty questions likely to come before it. Justices are set to weigh an 1849 law banning abortion from conception, with no exceptions for rape or incest. Wisconsin’s Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit arguing the law operates only as a feticide law and does not apply to consensual abortions.

The court could also rule on congressional maps, a hot-button topic in the state where Republicans have amassed six out of eight of the U.S. House seats, despite holding thin margins in state-wide races. Putting a Republican majority on the court could not only keep additional seats out of the hands of Democrats, but also ensure that any legislative redistricting pitched by Republicans is readily approved.

A Republican victory in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race has wider implications. It could also serve to support Trump’s claim to have a mandate from Americans, further empowering his efforts to undermine the checks and balances that prevent him from following his every whim.

Barry Burden, a political scientist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told CNN that the race was going to be a “blockbuster,” and that the state Supreme Court was “the center of the action.”

America PAC’s recent activity comes in addition to an estimated $1.5 million in TV ads purchased by another Musk-backed group, Building America’s Future. $400,000 worth of ads will reportedly run in Madison, Eau Claire, Wausau, and Green Bay areas, and $255,000 more will be running around Milwaukee.

/
/

Even France’s Far-Right Thinks Steve Bannon’s CPAC Salute Was Extreme

Steve Bannon has officially entered a feud with France’s far-right after making what sure looked like a Nazi saute.

Steve Bannon points while speaking at a lectern at CPAC
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The French far-right has decided to actually take a stand after Steve Bannon made what appeared to be a Nazi salute similar to the one Elon Musk did weeks ago.

Bannon performed the salute yesterday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) after declaring, “The only way that they win is we retreat. And we’re not gonna retreat. We’re not gonna surrender. We’re not gonna quit. FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT. Amen!”

Jordan Bardella, leader of the French far-right National Rally party, immediately pulled out of the conference.

“Yesterday, while I was not present in the room, one of the speakers out of provocation allowed himself a gesture alluding to Nazi ideology,” Bardella said in a statement. “I therefore took the immediate decision to cancel my speech that had been scheduled this afternoon.”

Bannon of course denied that he did a Nazi salute, saying that it was a “wave” that he used to “thank the crowd.” He then proceeded to excoriate Bardella.

“He’s unworthy to lead France. He’s a boy, not a man,” Bannon told French reporter Claire Meynial, fingers wagging in the camera. “If he took what the mainstream media said … I did that exact same wave at [National Rally] seven years ago when I gave a speech to them. If he’s that worried about it, and wets himself like a little child, then he is unworthy and will never lead France.”

“Was it a Nazi salute?” Meynial asked.

“No, it was a wave!”

Musk and Bannon are trying to gaslight millions of Americans. Roll the tape and see for yourself.

/
/

Even Republicans Are Worried About Trump’s Next Cuts

Republicans in Congress seem to be well aware this is gonna hurt their own constituents.

People walk past a sign that reads "FEMA - STATE Disaster Recovery Center)
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s plans to make cuts to the Federal Emergency Management Agency are starting to worry his fellow Republicans. 

GOP politicians in Congress fear that these cuts could hurt disaster response, and they aren’t clear about what exactly the president has in mind. Last week, Trump said on his Truth Social account that he wants to get rid of FEMA, calling it “slow and totally ineffective.” FEMA is critical in the U.S. as natural disasters such as hurricanes and wildfires occur more often thanks to climate change. And Republicans acknowledge its importance, even if they don’t acknowledge the changing climate. 

“FEMA provides a critically important role in disaster recovery,” Senator Ted Cruz told CNN, while stopping short of criticizing Trump. “I feel confident the president knows full well the importance of FEMA and responding to a disaster.”

“Whether FEMA exists or not, there needs to be an agency that provides emergency management services when catastrophes are too big for the state and local community to handle,” said Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana. “Could there be reforms in FEMA? Absolutely.”

Fellow Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, whose state was hit by Hurricane Helene, told the outlet that he’s trying to convince the Trump administration to reform FEMA rather than killing or cutting it. 

“If it’s with an eye towards more efficiency and resiliency, great. If it’s an eye towards cutting funding to western North Carolina, not great,” Tillis said of Trump’s plans. 

The president has already created the FEMA Review Council to come up with possible changes to the agency. Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency initiative has been to FEMA’s offices, meeting with the agency’s employees and reviewing files. Senior agency officials were told recently to send the administration a list of “anyone who worked or works on climate, environmental justice, equity, DEIA” so that they could be fired, according to an email obtained by CNN.  

The Trump administration also plans to cut another critical government agency that responds to disasters, the Office of Community Planning and Development. That agency often provides billions of dollars in rebuilding efforts to supplement FEMA, and stands to be reduced by 84 percent. 

Trump’s attempts to shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and the Department of Education have only been stalled thanks to pending court battles. It remains to be seen what happens to FEMA.

/
/

DOGE’s Chaotic Nuclear Staff Cuts Included This Key Person

DOGE insisted they only fired non-critical staff, but that’s not the case at all.

Elon Musk holds his arms out while on stage at CPAC
Jason C. Andrew/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is hacking and slashing the federal government to size down the budget, but in doing so, they seem to have let go of a few mission-critical employees—despite the agency’s promises against it.

Some of DOGE’s cuts this week were aimed at the Department of Energy. That included layoffs for 1,200 to 2,000 workers at the department’s power grid office, the nuclear security administration, and the loans office, per Reuters. DOGE pledged that the mass firing only affected non-critical employees who “held primarily administrative and clerical roles,” but that appears to be a bold-faced lie.

One of the staffers forced out of his position included Acting Chief of Defense Nuclear Safety James Todd, a senior executive official and the “top authority for all nuclear-safety matters in the agency,” The Bulwark reported Friday.

Other critical employees dismissed in the purge included staffers at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, which is responsible for maintaining and minimizing radiation and potential damage from accidents at the nuclear site. The cut workers included an emergency preparedness manager, a radiation protection manager, the security manager, the fire protection engineer, and two facility representatives.

The losses were considered so ill-advised and extreme that the semi-autonomous National Nuclear Security Administration had reversed course on the hatchet job, welcoming the affected employees back to their jobs.

But the process hasn’t been as easy as simply having them return to work the next day. Instead, dejected and “shell shocked” employees at the NNSA are considering early retirement or looking for work in more stable sectors, unsure of if or when the Trump administration might try to dismiss them again, according to The Bulwark.

“We are now hearing disturbing news reports that fired nuclear safety employees whose dismissals were meant to be reversed cannot be contacted,” Senate Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Patty Murray and Ohio Representative Marcy Kaptur, both Democrats, wrote in a joint statement last week.

DOGE’s government-wide probationary layoffs are predicted to affect as many as 200,000 employees in the public sector as the agency seeks to trim 10 percent of the federal workforce. The DOE employs some 14,000 federal employees as well as 95,000 contractors.

