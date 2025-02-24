MAGA Celebrates Trump’s Deranged Pick for FBI Deputy Director
Donald Trump has appointed right-wing podcaster Dan Bongino to a powerful position in the FBI.
Donald Trump named right-wing talking head and MAGA hardliner Dan Bongino as deputy director of the FBI on Sunday—and received congratulations from some of the worst people.
“Dan Bongino, a man of incredible love and passion for our Country, has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI, by the man who will be the best ever Director, Kash Patel,” Trump wrote Sunday evening on Truth Social. “He was a member of the New York Police Department (New York’s Finest!), a highly respected Special Agent with the United States Secret Service, and is now one of the most successful Podcasters in the Country, something he is willing and prepared to give up in order to serve. Working with our great new United States Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and Director Patel, Fairness, Justice, Law and Order will be brought back to America, and quickly. Congratulations Dan!”
The appointment of the former Fox News host who once declared his entire life is “about owning the libs” drew applause from some of MAGA’s most reprehensible footsoldiers.
“Even the WWE never constructed a tag-team better than: KASH / BONGINO,” former Representative Matt Gaetz wrote on X. “We are making @FBI great again!”
“Huge congrats to my friend @dbongino. No better patriot or professional,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote. “Patel-Bongino atop the FBI is pure [fire emoji].”
“This. Is. EVERYTHING!!” said known Trump groupie Lauren Boebert.
Others outside of the MAGA inner circle are horrified by the pick.
“Trump has chosen grifters to lead the FBI. Kash Patel sells “K$SH” branded merch, vaccine reversal pills,” Senator Chris Murphy wrote on X. “Dan Bongino’s entire show is telling listeners the world is ending so they buy the dozens of survivalist products he sells. I know this feels like a bad dream. It isn’t.”