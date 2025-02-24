Trump Administration Suddenly Backtracks on Elon Musk’s Weird Email

Federal workers reportedly received an email from the Office of Personnel Management shortly afterward that echoed Musk’s post. But by Monday, many federal agencies fronted by Donald Trump’s own appointees had simply told their staffers not to respond. Those included the Department of Defense, the FBI, the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security, and most recently, curiously, the Office of Personnel Management.

“This afternoon, OPM during a Chief Human Capital Officers Council meeting, informed agencies that employee responses to the OPM email is voluntarily,” the agency said in an internal email obtained by The Hill.

“OPM also clarified that a non-response to the email does not equate to a resignation,” the email continued.