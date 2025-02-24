Trump Administration Suddenly Backtracks on Elon Musk’s Weird Email
The Office of Personnel Management has stunningly split from Elon Musk.
The nation’s H.R. leaders suddenly don’t seem keen to obey Elon Musk’s weekend threat.
Responding to the president’s request that he become “more aggressive” in sizing down the federal government, Musk wrote in a social media post Saturday that all federal employees must self-report five things that they achieved in the previous week before midnight on Monday or face immediate termination.
Federal workers reportedly received an email from the Office of Personnel Management shortly afterward that echoed Musk’s post. But by Monday, many federal agencies fronted by Donald Trump’s own appointees had simply told their staffers not to respond. Those included the Department of Defense, the FBI, the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security, and most recently, curiously, the Office of Personnel Management.
“This afternoon, OPM during a Chief Human Capital Officers Council meeting, informed agencies that employee responses to the OPM email is voluntarily,” the agency said in an internal email obtained by The Hill.
“OPM also clarified that a non-response to the email does not equate to a resignation,” the email continued.
The stance is a stunning about-face for an agency that has otherwise seemed thoroughly under Musk’s control.
Newly confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel similarly instructed the bureau not to follow Musk’s demands, telling agents that “when and if further information is required, we will coordinate the responses. For now, please pause any responses.”
“The FBI, through the Office of the Director, is in charge of our review processes and will conduct reviews,” Patel said.
Meanwhile, the State Department wrote in a statement that “no employee is obligated to report their activities outside of their Department chain of command.”
Musk has acknowledged the similarities between the threat to federal employees and his treatment of Twitter staffers during his takeover of the company in 2022, when he fired the social media company’s former chief executive, Parag Agrawal, after publicly accusing him of failing to accomplish his weekly goals.
“Parag got nothing done. Parag was fired,” Musk wrote on X Saturday.