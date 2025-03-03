DNC Rehires Same People Who Oversaw Crushing Defeat to Trump

Politico’s Lisa Kashinsky noted that Lau’s appointment was a sign that the party is “taking a stay-the-course approach to staffing despite the party’s losses in November.… Their selections reflect the DNC’s post-election preference for experienced operatives over shaking up the party apparatus on South Capitol Street.”

Former DNC chief of staff Libby Schneider will become deputy executive director, after previously serving as a senior adviser and national rural political director. Jessica Wright, who worked most recently as Biden’s State Department chief of staff for operations, will also join the DNC as deputy executive director as well as the new chief of staff to the chair. Ohio Representative Joyce Beatty, Washington State Democrats Chair Shasti Conrad, and union chief Stuart Appelbaum will be associate chairs.

The party faces a crossroads between business-as-usual moderate liberalism and a more aggressive attempt at large, progressive policy. It seems clear that it’s chosen the former, as centrists gather behind closed doors to blame identity politics for their loss and the party picks Senator Elissa Slotkin to respond to Trump’s joint congressional address on Tuesday. Only time will tell how far this 2016-esque approach to politics will get the party. Right now, it’s mostly just resulted in political failure.

