AOC: Everything Feels Like a Scam
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez perfectly summed up how we’re all feeling right now.
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez captured the mood of the moment in an interview this week with NPR.
The New York congresswoman said that these days, government is working very well for the wealthy, while often failing ordinary people.
“Everything feels increasingly like a scam,” Ocasio-Cortez told the outlet. “Not only are grocery prices going up, but it’s like everything has a fee and a surcharge. And I think that anger is put out at government.”
The congresswoman expressed her anger at the cuts to the federal government that President Trump and Elon Musk have been pursuing for the past month.
“I mean to the FAA? No. To the NIH? No,” she said. “I actually don’t want someone taking a wrecking ball to someone’s chemotherapy to just see what happens.”
She called out Trump administration officials for threatening to investigate her—and specifically Tom Homan, President Trump’s border czar, who said last week that Ocasio-Cortez was violating the law by trying “to educate people how they evade law enforcement.”
“I was informing all of my constituents of their constitutional protections and in particular, their constitutional protections against illegal search and seizure,” she said, and had a question for the Justice Department: “Well, there is a member of the Trump administration who is threatening and seeks to open an inquiry. And are you going to do it?”
Ocasio-Cortez told NPR that she sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi after the interview, which said, “I write to request clarity on whether the Department of Justice has yielded to political pressure and attempts to weaponize the agency against elected officials whose speech they disagree with.”