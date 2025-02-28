Trump Melts Down in Deranged Rant During Zelenskiy Meeting
Donald Trump decided the meeting was the perfect time to list all his personal grievances.
Donald Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday was magnitudes below presidential, as the U.S. leveraged the critical wartime meeting for measly political gain by defending Russian President Vladimir Putin while denigrating former American officials including Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and California Senator Adam Schiff.
Before the American media, Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated the Ukrainian president, repeatedly cutting Zelenskiy off from speaking while claiming he wasn’t grateful enough for American assistance.
But one question from a Ukrainian reporter about the potential for Russia to break a ceasefire arrangement seemed to really set Trump off.
“What if anything? What if a bomb drops on your head right now?” Trump said in response.
“They broke it with Biden, because Biden, they didn’t respect him. They didn’t respect Obama. They respect me,” Trump continued. “Let me tell you, Putin went through a hell of a lot with me.”
Trump then spoke at length about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, calling it a “phony witch hunt” and a “Democrat scam.” Fact check: the U.S. intelligence community determined that Russia did conduct a disinformation campaign to interfere in American democracy that year, and that the campaign was ordered directly by Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Following a lengthy investigation, special counsel Robert Mueller determined that there was not enough evidence to bring collusion or conspiracy charges against Trump or his associates for benefiting from the foreign attack, though Mueller’s 448-page final report did not make a final determination on whether Trump had obstructed justice. In a letter following the report’s release, former Attorney General William Barr wrote that the report “does not exonerate” Trump.
The president then continued to rave about the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, which fell apart last year after Republicans’ star witness admitted that the story had been completely fabricated with help from top Russian officials.
Both points were made in defense of Putin, claiming that the Russian leader “had to put up with that.”
“He was being accused of all that stuff,” Trump continued. “All I can say is this, he might have broken deals with Obama and Bush, and he might have broken them with Biden. He did. Maybe, maybe he did. I don’t know what happened, but he didn’t break it with me.”
“He wants to make a deal. I don’t know if you can make a deal,” he added, before turning to Zelenskiy.
“The problem is, I’ve empowered you to be a tough guy, and I don’t think you’d be a tough guy without the United States and your people are very brave, but you’re either going to make a deal or we’re out, and if we’re out, you’ll fight it out.”
“I don’t think it’s going to be pretty, but you’ll fight it out, but you don’t have the cards, but once we sign that deal, you’re in a much better position, but you’re not acting at all thankful. And that’s not a nice thing. I’ll be honest. That’s not a nice thing,” Trump said, before adding that the whole fiasco was going to “make great television.”
Moments after the meeting, a statement was posted to Trump’s Truth Social account that described the meeting as “very meaningful” while practically wiping Ukraine out of ongoing negotiations to end the war.
“Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure,” Trump wrote. “It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations.”
“I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace,” Trump said.
Russian forces crossed the Ukrainian border on February 24, 2022, which Putin tried to justify by falsely claiming that he needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine.
The U.S. and Russia opened discussions at a meeting in Saudi Arabia earlier this month, seeking a conclusion to the three-year war, but the assembly conspicuously excluded Ukrainian leadership.