Trump Freaks Out After Ex-Adviser Trashes His Stance on Russia
H.R. McMaster didn’t hold back when discussing Donald Trump.
Another former adviser to Donald Trump has called him out for bowing to Russia in his Ukraine peace deal, and the president does not seem to be handling it very well.
“H.R. MCMASTER IS A WEAK AND TOTALLY INEFFECTIVE LOSER!” Trump posted to his social media platform Truth Social late Sunday.
“We should spend less time worrying about Putin, and more time worrying about migrant rape gangs, drug lords, murderers, and people from mental institutions entering our Country—So that we don’t end up like Europe!” Trump wrote in a separate post.
In another post early Monday, Trump claimed that he was “the only president who gave none of Ukraine’s land to Putin’s Russia,” despite the fact that the deal cooked up by his administration thus far would fail to return Ukraine to its prewar borders.
The commentary on his first term national security adviser followed a 60 Minutes interview in which McMaster spoke on Trump’s excruciating meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. On Friday, Trump and Vice President JD Vance overtly showed where their loyalties lie: Seated in front of the press in the White House, the pair refused to let Zelenskiy speak, allowed a conservative reporter to mock Zelenskiy’s wartime attire, and effectively leveraged the critical meeting for measly political gain by defending Russian President Vladimir Putin at the cost of denigrating former U.S. officials. And in doing so, they challenged America’s strongest alliances while ceding the world stage to its adversaries.
The lack of diplomacy derailed peace negotiations and prematurely concluded Zelenskiy’s visit, before the Ukrainian leader had a chance to sign a rare earth minerals deal that would have been a boon for America’s tech industry.
“Vladimir Putin couldn’t be happier,” McMaster told CBS, sizing up the events of the day. “Because what he sees is all of the pressure on Zelenskiy, all of the pressure on Ukraine, and no pressure on him.”
McMaster noted that Putin is a “master manipulator” with a deep understanding of how to work Trump to Russia’s advantage.
“He appeals to President Trump’s sense of aggrievement,” McMaster said. “And he’s been very successful at it because he’s a master manipulator and one of the best liars in the world.”
Russian forces crossed the Ukrainian border on February 24, 2022, which Putin tried to justify by falsely claiming that he needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine.
The U.S. and Russia opened discussions at a meeting in Saudi Arabia last month, seeking a conclusion to the three-year war, but the assembly conspicuously excluded Ukrainian leadership.