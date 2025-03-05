Trump Just Cut Off a Key Tool in Ukraine’s Fight Against Russia
Donald Trump continues to cripple Ukraine’s wartime efforts.
The White House has ordered a pause on intelligence sharing with Kyiv, according to Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe. The move is expected to devastate Ukraine’s ability to target Russian forces in its ongoing fight with the dictator-led superpower.
The decision to leave Ukraine in the dark is all part of a larger U.S. withdrawal organized by Donald Trump in the wake of his disastrous meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. During the meeting Friday, Trump and Vice President JD Vance refused to let Zelenskiy speak, allowed a conservative reporter to mock Zelenskiy’s wartime attire, and effectively leveraged the critical meeting for measly political gain by defending Russian President Vladimir Putin at the cost of denigrating former American officials. In doing so, they challenged America’s strongest alliances while ceding the world stage to America’s adversaries.
The fallout has continued into this week: On Monday, Trump suspended military aid to the war-battered nation, in defiance of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, in which the U.S. agreed to defend Ukraine’s borders, along with the U.K., in exchange for Ukraine’s surrender of nuclear weapons.
A senior White House official who spoke with The Wall Street Journal claimed that the interruption would continue until the president is “satisfied” that Zelenskiy is working toward an end of the war.
Speaking with Fox Business on Wednesday, Ratcliffe purported that intelligence sharing could resume in the near future, thanks to a kowtowing letter penned by Zelenskiy, in which the Ukrainian leader wrote that he was ready to “work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts,” despite being practically thrown out of the White House last week.
“I think on the military front and the intelligence front, the pause that allowed that to happen, I think will go away, and I think we’ll work shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine as we have to push back on the aggression that’s there,” Ratcliffe said. “But to put the world in a better place for these peace negotiations to move forward again, President Trump is going to hold everyone accountable to drive peace around the world.”
Trump was reported to have discussed the restrictions during an impromptu meeting with several members of his Cabinet Monday, including Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, and special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, the last of whom met with Russian officials last month regarding a potential peace deal.
During a White House press conference earlier Monday, Trump repeatedly ducked reporters’ questions as to whether his administration’s actions had aligned U.S. policy with Moscow. Rather than saying “no,” Trump went on a breathy rant claiming that the war never would have happened if he was in office at the onset of the conflict.
“I wanna see it end fast. I don’t want to see this go on for years and years. Now, President Zelenskiy supposedly made a statement today in AP—I’m not a big fan of AP, so maybe it was an incorrect statement—but he said he thinks the war is gonna go on for a long time, uh, and he better not be right about that, that’s all I’m saying,” Trump said.
But negotiations have been remarkably lopsided. American officials have effectively folded Ukraine’s hand for them in peace negotiations, rescinding a 2008 promise to add the Eastern European nation to NATO, as well as the potential to return Ukraine to its prewar borders.
Russian forces crossed the Ukrainian border on February 24, 2022, which Putin tried to justify by falsely claiming that he needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine. The U.S. and Russia opened discussions at a meeting in Saudi Arabia last month, seeking a conclusion to the three-year war, but the assembly conspicuously excluded Ukrainian leadership.
Several of Trump’s former advisers have criticized Trump’s approach to ending the war, including two of his first-term national security advisers, H.R. McMaster and John Bolton.
“Vladimir Putin couldn’t be happier,” McMaster told 60 Minutes on Sunday, sizing up the events of Trump’s explosive meeting with Zelenskiy “Because what he sees is all of the pressure on Zelenskiy, all of the pressure on Ukraine, and no pressure on him.”
McMaster then went on to describe Putin as a “master manipulator” who had successfully worked Trump to Russia’s advantage.
Bolton, meanwhile, has described the administration’s peace deal as Russian propaganda that was practically “written in the Kremlin.”