Trump Makes It Clear Where His Loyalty Lies in Bizarre Russia Post

Trump then went on to write that everyone in attendance at the meeting wanted to see an end to the war in Ukraine. Trump also noted that he “emphasized the importance” of the proposed “Critical Minerals and Rare-Earths Deal” between the United States and Ukraine, which would funnel half of the Eastern European nation’s rare earth minerals—hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of materials used in tech and electronic products—into the American market.

Trump has pitched the deal as a way for the U.S. to recoup financial and military assistance it provided to Ukraine, while Ukrainian officials see the trade arrangement as a way to solidify a long-term relationship with an increasingly Russian-friendly U.S. president.

Trump has previously and incorrectly claimed that the U.S. provided some $350 billion to Ukraine. In actuality, the U.S. has allocated $119 billion in Ukraine aid, according to the Kiel Institute, which has been tracking international financial assistance for Ukraine.