Putin Is Celebrating After Trump Gutted All Aid to Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin could not be happier that Donald Trump announced Monday he is pausing U.S. military funding to Ukraine, a once unbelievable move Russia could’ve only dreamed about.

If the pausing of aid “is true, then this is a decision that can really encourage the Kyiv regime to [come to] the peace process,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said of the announcement, Reuters reported. “It is obvious that the United States has been the main supplier of this war so far. If the United States stops being [an arms supplier] or suspends these supplies, it will probably be the best contribution to the cause of peace.”