Putin Is Celebrating After Trump Gutted All Aid to Ukraine
Russia has responded to Donald Trump’s halt on all U.S. military aid to Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin could not be happier that Donald Trump announced Monday he is pausing U.S. military funding to Ukraine, a once unbelievable move Russia could’ve only dreamed about.
If the pausing of aid “is true, then this is a decision that can really encourage the Kyiv regime to [come to] the peace process,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said of the announcement, Reuters reported. “It is obvious that the United States has been the main supplier of this war so far. If the United States stops being [an arms supplier] or suspends these supplies, it will probably be the best contribution to the cause of peace.”
Trump made the shocking announcement following a horrific meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week, in which he and Vice President JD Vance yelled at Zelenskiy for being ungrateful, told him he was gambling with World War III, and then proceeded to kick him out of the White House, an embarrassing and devastating act from Ukraine’s crucial ally.
Immediately following the meeting, Russian officials couldn’t contain their excitement.
“The insolent pig finally got a proper slap down in the Oval Office. And @realDonaldTrump is right: The Kiev regime is ‘gambling with WWIII,’” deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev wrote on X following the meeting.
Now Russia’s perverse goal is even closer—the U.S. has been Ukraine’s largest supplier of defense aid since Russia’s invasion in 2022, and Trump’s aid withdrawal is a nightmare for the war-torn country.
Putin and Russia are still awaiting details, but they are no doubt celebrating Trump’s stupidity behind closed doors.
“We hear (Trump’s) statement about his desire to bring peace to Ukraine, and this is welcome. But we will continue to see how the situation develops in reality,” Peskov’s statement concludes.